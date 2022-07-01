Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Invokana (Canagliflozin)
Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
Segment by Application
Hospital
Medical Research Institute
Other
By Company
Eli Lilly
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Astellas
Boehringer Ingelheim
AstraZeneca
Bristol Myers Squibb
Kotobuki Pharmaceutical
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
1.2.3 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
1.2.4 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
1.2.5 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Medical Research Institute
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhibitors Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT 2) Inhib
