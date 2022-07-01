Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
NGS Informatics Services
Data Analysis and Management Tool
Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Clinics
Academics and Research Institutes
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Others
By Company
Agilent Technologies
Amazon Web Services
Dnanexus
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Genomatrix
llumina
Fabric Genomics
Partek Incorporated
Qiagen NV
Sapio Sciences
Thermo Fischer Scientific
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 NGS Informatics Services
1.2.3 Data Analysis and Management Tool
1.2.4 Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.3.3 Academics and Research Institutes
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals Companies
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027