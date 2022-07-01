Global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Oil and Gas Water Management Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil and Gas Water Management Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Technology

Equipment

Other

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Other

By Company

Halliburton

BHGE

Ovivo

Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Aquatech Corp

Layne Christensen

Severn Treatment Services

Veolia Water Technologies SA

Schlumberger

Green Hunter Resources

WSP

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Technology

1.2.3 Equipment

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Water Treatment Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Water Management Services Players by Revenue

