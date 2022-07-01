Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Image Guided Surgery Instrument market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Image Guided Surgery Instrument market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy Machine

Others

Segment by Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery

Oncology Surgery

By Company

Analogic

Brainlab

GSI Group

Integra LifeSciences

KARL STORZ

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Siemens

Smith & Nephew

Abbott

Cacon

Varian Medical Systems

Zimmer Holdings

General Electric

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Image Guided Surgery Instrument Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Endoscope

1.2.3 X-ray Fluoroscopy Machine

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Neurosurgery

1.3.3 Orthopedic Surgery

1.3.4 Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery

1.3.5 Oncology Surgery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Image Guided Surgery Instrument by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instrument Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa



