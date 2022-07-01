Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ordinary VAE
Waterproof VAE
Segment by Application
Paper packaging
Label & Tape
Hygiene
Transportation
Construction
Woodworking
Others
By Company
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Bosti
3M Company
Beardow & ADAMS
Jowat
Avery Dennison
DOW Corning
Kleiberit
Sika AG
TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ordinary VAE
1.2.3 Waterproof VAE
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paper packaging
1.3.3 Label & Tape
1.3.4 Hygiene
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Woodworking
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Production
2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate HMA Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
