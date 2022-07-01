Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Antimicrobial Packaging Additive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
Others
By Company
PPG Industries
Lubrizol
Huber
Flint
ColorMatrix
BASF
Arkema
ALTANA
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Sun Chemical
Valspar
Wacker Chemie
Evonik
Songwon Industrial
Cytec Solvay
ADEKA
Clariant
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rigid Packaging
1.2.3 Flexible Packaging
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Beverage Industry
1.3.4 Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Production
2.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Additive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021
