Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Oil-based Drilling Fluid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil-based Drilling Fluid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Coarse Drilling Fluid
High Quality Drilling Fluid
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
By Company
Schlumberger Limited
DowDuPont
Halliburton
Baker Hughes-a GE Company
Akzo Nobel NV
Weatherford International
Clariant International
Solvay
Gumpro Drilling Fluids Private
Newpark Resources
Orean Hydrocarbons Middle East
Petrochem Performance Chemicals
National Oilwell Varco
Royal Dutch Shell
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oil-based Drilling Fluid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Coarse Drilling Fluid
1.2.3 High Quality Drilling Fluid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Production
2.1 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Oil-based Drilling Fluid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Oil-bas
