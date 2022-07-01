Global Portable UV Curing Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Portable UV Curing Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable UV Curing Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fully automatic UV Curing Machine
Semi-automatic UV Curing Machine
Segment by Application
Buliding Meterial Industry
Electronic Industry
Printing Industry
Maunfacturing Industry
Other
By Company
IST METZ
Heraeus
GEW
Phoseon
Lumen Dynamics
Miltec
Nordson Corporation
AMS
Kyocera
Panasonic
Dymax Corporation
DPL
Dongguan Qingda
Kunshan Dehuitai
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable UV Curing Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fully automatic UV Curing Machine
1.2.3 Semi-automatic UV Curing Machine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Buliding Meterial Industry
1.3.3 Electronic Industry
1.3.4 Printing Industry
1.3.5 Maunfacturing Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Production
2.1 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Portable UV Curing Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
