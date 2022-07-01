Global Plastic Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Plastic Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Solvent Based
Water-Based
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Electronics
Footwear
Healthcare
Packaging
Others
By Company
3M
Arkema
BASF
B?HNEN
DuPont
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
Huntsman
Hexion
LORD Corporation
Sika
Adhesive Research
Mapei Spa
Pidilite Industries
Permabond
Panacol-Elosol
AC Plastics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent Based
1.2.3 Water-Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Packaging
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastic Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global
