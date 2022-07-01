Uncategorized

Global Plastic Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Plastic Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solvent Based

Water-Based

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Footwear

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

By Company

3M

Arkema

BASF

B?HNEN

DuPont

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Huntsman

Hexion

LORD Corporation

Sika

Adhesive Research

Mapei Spa

Pidilite Industries

Permabond

Panacol-Elosol

AC Plastics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent Based
1.2.3 Water-Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Packaging
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastic Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global

