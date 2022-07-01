Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
On-site Maintenance Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global On-site Maintenance Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-Borne Coatings
Solvent Borne Coatings
Powder Coatings
UV Cured Coatings
Segment by Application
Highway and Railroad Structures
Chemical and Manufacturing Plants
Infrastructures
Heavy-duty Industrial Facilities
By Company
Sherwin-Williams
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
Asian Paints
Hempel
Jotun
RPM International
Sika
Brillux
National Paints
Cromology
DAW SE
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 On-site Maintenance Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Borne Coatings
1.2.3 Solvent Borne Coatings
1.2.4 Powder Coatings
1.2.5 UV Cured Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Highway and Railroad Structures
1.3.3 Chemical and Manufacturing Plants
1.3.4 Infrastructures
1.3.5 Heavy-duty Industrial Facilities
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production
2.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
