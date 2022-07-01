Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

On-site Maintenance Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global On-site Maintenance Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-Borne Coatings

Solvent Borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV Cured Coatings

Segment by Application

Highway and Railroad Structures

Chemical and Manufacturing Plants

Infrastructures

Heavy-duty Industrial Facilities

By Company

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Asian Paints

Hempel

Jotun

RPM International

Sika

Brillux

National Paints

Cromology

DAW SE

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 On-site Maintenance Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water-Borne Coatings

1.2.3 Solvent Borne Coatings

1.2.4 Powder Coatings

1.2.5 UV Cured Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Highway and Railroad Structures

1.3.3 Chemical and Manufacturing Plants

1.3.4 Infrastructures

1.3.5 Heavy-duty Industrial Facilities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production

2.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global On-site Maintenance Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Globa

