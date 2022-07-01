Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Grinding Abrasive Disc market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grinding Abrasive Disc market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Alumina Material
Silicon Carbide Material
Ceramic Materials
Other
Segment by Application
Metalworking
Woodworking
Ceramics
By Company
Saint-Gobain
Tyrolit
Pferd
3M
Rhodius
KLINGSPOR
SWATY COMET
Bosch
Hermes Schleifmittel
Noritake
CGW
DRONCO
FUJI Grinding Wheel
Abmast
MABTOOLS
Abracs
METABO
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Grinding Abrasive Disc Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alumina Material
1.2.3 Silicon Carbide Material
1.2.4 Ceramic Materials
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metalworking
1.3.3 Woodworking
1.3.4 Ceramics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Production
2.1 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Grinding Abrasive Disc Sales by Region
