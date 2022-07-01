High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-nickel Ternary Precursor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High-nickel Ternary Precursor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/365320/high-nickel-ternary-precursor

High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Segment by Type

NCM622

NCM811

NCA

High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Segment by Application

New Energy Vehicles

3C Electronics

Others

The report on the High-nickel Ternary Precursor market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

GEM Co., Ltd

Umicore

CNGR Corporation

Brunp Recycling

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Kelong New Energy

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

Fangyuan

Greatpower Technology

Ronbay Technology

Hunan Changyuan Lico

Ganfeng Lithium

Jiana Energy

Jinchuan Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High-nickel Ternary Precursor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High-nickel Ternary Precursor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High-nickel Ternary Precursor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-nickel Ternary Precursor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High-nickel Ternary Precursor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High-nickel Ternary Precursor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Product Introduction

1.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Industry Trends

1.5.2 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Drivers

1.5.3 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Challenges

1.5.4 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High-nickel Ternary Precursor in 2021

4.2.3 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High-nickel Ternary Precursor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High-nickel Ternary Precursor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High-nickel Ternary Precursor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GEM Co., Ltd

7.1.1 GEM Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.1.2 GEM Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GEM Co., Ltd High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GEM Co., Ltd High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.1.5 GEM Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.2 Umicore

7.2.1 Umicore Corporation Information

7.2.2 Umicore Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Umicore High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Umicore High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.2.5 Umicore Recent Development

7.3 CNGR Corporation

7.3.1 CNGR Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 CNGR Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CNGR Corporation High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CNGR Corporation High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.3.5 CNGR Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Brunp Recycling

7.4.1 Brunp Recycling Corporation Information

7.4.2 Brunp Recycling Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Brunp Recycling High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Brunp Recycling High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.4.5 Brunp Recycling Recent Development

7.5 Tanaka Chemical Corporation

7.5.1 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Tanaka Chemical Corporation High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Tanaka Chemical Corporation High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.5.5 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Kelong New Energy

7.6.1 Kelong New Energy Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kelong New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kelong New Energy High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kelong New Energy High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.6.5 Kelong New Energy Recent Development

7.7 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

7.7.1 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.7.5 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Recent Development

7.8 Fangyuan

7.8.1 Fangyuan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fangyuan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fangyuan High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fangyuan High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.8.5 Fangyuan Recent Development

7.9 Greatpower Technology

7.9.1 Greatpower Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Greatpower Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Greatpower Technology High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Greatpower Technology High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.9.5 Greatpower Technology Recent Development

7.10 Ronbay Technology

7.10.1 Ronbay Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ronbay Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ronbay Technology High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ronbay Technology High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.10.5 Ronbay Technology Recent Development

7.11 Hunan Changyuan Lico

7.11.1 Hunan Changyuan Lico Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hunan Changyuan Lico Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hunan Changyuan Lico High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hunan Changyuan Lico High-nickel Ternary Precursor Products Offered

7.11.5 Hunan Changyuan Lico Recent Development

7.12 Ganfeng Lithium

7.12.1 Ganfeng Lithium Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ganfeng Lithium Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ganfeng Lithium High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ganfeng Lithium Products Offered

7.12.5 Ganfeng Lithium Recent Development

7.13 Jiana Energy

7.13.1 Jiana Energy Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiana Energy Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jiana Energy High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiana Energy Products Offered

7.13.5 Jiana Energy Recent Development

7.14 Jinchuan Group

7.14.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jinchuan Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jinchuan Group High-nickel Ternary Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jinchuan Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Development

