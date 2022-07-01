Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-Based Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Electrocoating Technologies
Primer Surface Technologies
Top Coat Technologies
Segment by Application
Cars and Trains
Home Furnishings
Others
By Company
BASF
Nippon Paint
Nooro Paints and Coating
KCC Paints
DSM
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
RPM International.
Axalta
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electrocoating Technologies
1.2.3 Primer Surface Technologies
1.2.4 Top Coat Technologies
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cars and Trains
1.3.3 Home Furnishings
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-Based Coatin
