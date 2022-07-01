Uncategorized

Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-Based Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electrocoating Technologies

Primer Surface Technologies

Top Coat Technologies

Segment by Application

Cars and Trains

Home Furnishings

Others

By Company

BASF

Nippon Paint

Nooro Paints and Coating

KCC Paints

DSM

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries

RPM International.

Axalta

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electrocoating Technologies
1.2.3 Primer Surface Technologies
1.2.4 Top Coat Technologies
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cars and Trains
1.3.3 Home Furnishings
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-Based Coatin

16 hours ago
