Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electronic Chemical and Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Chemical and Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Silicon Wafers

Wet Chemicals

Specialty Gases

CMP Slurries

Conductive Polymers

Photoresist Chemicals

PCB Laminates

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor and IC

Photovoltaic

Displays

By Company

Kanto Chemical

Hitachi Chemical

BASF

DowDuPont

Solvay

Covestro

3M

Eastman

Avantor

Evonik Industries

Linde Gas

Merck Group

Honeywell International Inc.

KMG Chemicals

Air Liquide

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Songwon

Lord

Honshu Chemical Industry

Siltronic AG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Chemical and Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Silicon Wafers

1.2.3 Wet Chemicals

1.2.4 Specialty Gases

1.2.5 CMP Slurries

1.2.6 Conductive Polymers

1.2.7 Photoresist Chemicals

1.2.8 PCB Laminates

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Semiconductor and IC

1.3.3 Photovoltaic

1.3.4 Displays

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production

2.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electronic Che

