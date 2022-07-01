Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electronic Chemical and Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Chemical and Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Silicon Wafers
Wet Chemicals
Specialty Gases
CMP Slurries
Conductive Polymers
Photoresist Chemicals
PCB Laminates
Others
Segment by Application
Semiconductor and IC
Photovoltaic
Displays
By Company
Kanto Chemical
Hitachi Chemical
BASF
DowDuPont
Solvay
Covestro
3M
Eastman
Avantor
Evonik Industries
Linde Gas
Merck Group
Honeywell International Inc.
KMG Chemicals
Air Liquide
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Songwon
Lord
Honshu Chemical Industry
Siltronic AG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Chemical and Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silicon Wafers
1.2.3 Wet Chemicals
1.2.4 Specialty Gases
1.2.5 CMP Slurries
1.2.6 Conductive Polymers
1.2.7 Photoresist Chemicals
1.2.8 PCB Laminates
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor and IC
1.3.3 Photovoltaic
1.3.4 Displays
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production
2.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Che
