Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/365319/radiology-information-system-ris-picture-archiving-communication-system-pacs

Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Other

The report on the Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Siemens

Wellbeing Software

Neusoft Medical

Cerner

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

IMAGE Information Systems

SBS

Optomed

medavis GmbH

eRAD

IBM

Fujifilm Healthcare

Carestream

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Company Details

7.1.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.1.3 Siemens Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.2 Wellbeing Software

7.2.1 Wellbeing Software Company Details

7.2.2 Wellbeing Software Business Overview

7.2.3 Wellbeing Software Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.2.4 Wellbeing Software Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Wellbeing Software Recent Development

7.3 Neusoft Medical

7.3.1 Neusoft Medical Company Details

7.3.2 Neusoft Medical Business Overview

7.3.3 Neusoft Medical Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.3.4 Neusoft Medical Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Neusoft Medical Recent Development

7.4 Cerner

7.4.1 Cerner Company Details

7.4.2 Cerner Business Overview

7.4.3 Cerner Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.4.4 Cerner Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Cerner Recent Development

7.5 GE Healthcare

7.5.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

7.5.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

7.5.3 GE Healthcare Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.5.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.6 Philips Healthcare

7.6.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

7.6.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

7.6.3 Philips Healthcare Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.6.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

7.7 IMAGE Information Systems

7.7.1 IMAGE Information Systems Company Details

7.7.2 IMAGE Information Systems Business Overview

7.7.3 IMAGE Information Systems Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.7.4 IMAGE Information Systems Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 IMAGE Information Systems Recent Development

7.8 SBS

7.8.1 SBS Company Details

7.8.2 SBS Business Overview

7.8.3 SBS Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.8.4 SBS Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SBS Recent Development

7.9 Optomed

7.9.1 Optomed Company Details

7.9.2 Optomed Business Overview

7.9.3 Optomed Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.9.4 Optomed Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Optomed Recent Development

7.10 medavis GmbH

7.10.1 medavis GmbH Company Details

7.10.2 medavis GmbH Business Overview

7.10.3 medavis GmbH Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.10.4 medavis GmbH Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 medavis GmbH Recent Development

7.11 eRAD

7.11.1 eRAD Company Details

7.11.2 eRAD Business Overview

7.11.3 eRAD Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.11.4 eRAD Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 eRAD Recent Development

7.12 IBM

7.12.1 IBM Company Details

7.12.2 IBM Business Overview

7.12.3 IBM Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.12.4 IBM Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 IBM Recent Development

7.13 Fujifilm Healthcare

7.13.1 Fujifilm Healthcare Company Details

7.13.2 Fujifilm Healthcare Business Overview

7.13.3 Fujifilm Healthcare Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.13.4 Fujifilm Healthcare Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Fujifilm Healthcare Recent Development

7.14 Carestream

7.14.1 Carestream Company Details

7.14.2 Carestream Business Overview

7.14.3 Carestream Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Introduction

7.14.4 Carestream Revenue in Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Carestream Recent Development

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/365319/radiology-information-system-ris-picture-archiving-communication-system-pacs

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States