Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Agricultural Biologicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Biologicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Company

Bayer

Syngenta

Monsanto BioAg

BASF

Dupont

Marrone Bio Innovations

Arysta Lifescience

Certis USA

Koppert

Valagro

Biolchim

Valent Biosciences

Isagro

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Biologicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Biopesticides
1.2.3 Biostimulants
1.2.4 Biofertilizers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production
2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Agricultural Biologicals Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Agric

