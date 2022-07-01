Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Agricultural Biologicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Biologicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Biopesticides
Biostimulants
Biofertilizers
Segment by Application
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
By Company
Bayer
Syngenta
Monsanto BioAg
BASF
Dupont
Marrone Bio Innovations
Arysta Lifescience
Certis USA
Koppert
Valagro
Biolchim
Valent Biosciences
Isagro
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Biologicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Biopesticides
1.2.3 Biostimulants
1.2.4 Biofertilizers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production
2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Agricultural Biologicals Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Agric
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Agricultural Biologicals Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Agricultural Biologicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2027