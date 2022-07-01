Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wireless Portable Medical Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Portable Medical Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Insulin Pumps
Pulse Oximeter
Medical Imaging
Digital Hearing Aid
Hemodynamic Monitors
Others
Segment by Application
Healthcare Monitoring Application
Home Diagnosis
Medical Therapeutics
Fitness Monitoring
By Company
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Texas Instruments
Omron
GE Healthcare
STMicroelectronics
Maxim Integrated
ON Semiconductor
Medtronic
Freescale Semiconductor
Analog Devices
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wireless Portable Medical Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
