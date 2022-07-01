Global Medical Imaging Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Medical Imaging Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Imaging Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vendor Neutral Archive System(VNA)
Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS)
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Other
By Company
Agfa-Gevaert
BridgeHead Software
Carestream Health
Fujifilm Holdings
GE Healthcare
McKesson
Merge Healthcare
Novarad
Koninklijke Philips
Siemens Healthineers
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vendor Neutral Archive System(VNA)
1.2.3 Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers
1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Imaging Management Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Imaging Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Imaging Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Imaging Management Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Imaging Management Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Imaging Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Imaging Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Imaging Management Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Management Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Imaging Management Players by Revenue (201
