Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Longitudinal Seam Welder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Longitudinal Seam Welder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Longitudinal Seam Welder market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Automatic Seam Welder accounting for % of the Longitudinal Seam Welder global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Construction was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Longitudinal Seam Welder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Automatic Seam Welder

Manual Seam Welder

Semi-Automatic Seam Welder

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CFEI EFD

Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau

Yilmaz Machine

Spiro International

Amada Miyachi America

Branson Ultrasonics

Cantec

Forster Welding Systems

Miller Weldmaster

Leister Technologies

Franzan

Koike

Fronius

Bielomatik

Jet Line Engineering

Dahching Electric Industrial

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Longitudinal Seam Welder Product Introduction

1.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Longitudinal Seam Welder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Longitudinal Seam Welder Industry Trends

1.5.2 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Drivers

1.5.3 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Challenges

1.5.4 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Automatic Seam Welder

2.1.2 Manual Seam Welder

2.1.3 Semi-Automatic Seam Welder

2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Construction

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Oil & Gas

3.1.4 Industrial

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Longitudinal Seam Welder in 2021

4.2.3 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Longitudinal Seam Welder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Longitudinal Seam Welder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Longitudinal Seam Welder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Longitudinal Seam Welder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CFEI EFD

7.1.1 CFEI EFD Corporation Information

7.1.2 CFEI EFD Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CFEI EFD Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CFEI EFD Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.1.5 CFEI EFD Recent Development

7.2 Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau

7.2.1 Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau Corporation Information

7.2.2 Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.2.5 Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau Recent Development

7.3 Yilmaz Machine

7.3.1 Yilmaz Machine Corporation Information

7.3.2 Yilmaz Machine Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Yilmaz Machine Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Yilmaz Machine Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.3.5 Yilmaz Machine Recent Development

7.4 Spiro International

7.4.1 Spiro International Corporation Information

7.4.2 Spiro International Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Spiro International Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Spiro International Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.4.5 Spiro International Recent Development

7.5 Amada Miyachi America

7.5.1 Amada Miyachi America Corporation Information

7.5.2 Amada Miyachi America Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Amada Miyachi America Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Amada Miyachi America Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.5.5 Amada Miyachi America Recent Development

7.6 Branson Ultrasonics

7.6.1 Branson Ultrasonics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Branson Ultrasonics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Branson Ultrasonics Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Branson Ultrasonics Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.6.5 Branson Ultrasonics Recent Development

7.7 Cantec

7.7.1 Cantec Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cantec Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cantec Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cantec Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.7.5 Cantec Recent Development

7.8 Forster Welding Systems

7.8.1 Forster Welding Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Forster Welding Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Forster Welding Systems Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Forster Welding Systems Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.8.5 Forster Welding Systems Recent Development

7.9 Miller Weldmaster

7.9.1 Miller Weldmaster Corporation Information

7.9.2 Miller Weldmaster Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Miller Weldmaster Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Miller Weldmaster Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.9.5 Miller Weldmaster Recent Development

7.10 Leister Technologies

7.10.1 Leister Technologies Corporation Information

7.10.2 Leister Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Leister Technologies Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Leister Technologies Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.10.5 Leister Technologies Recent Development

7.11 Franzan

7.11.1 Franzan Corporation Information

7.11.2 Franzan Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Franzan Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Franzan Longitudinal Seam Welder Products Offered

7.11.5 Franzan Recent Development

7.12 Koike

7.12.1 Koike Corporation Information

7.12.2 Koike Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Koike Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Koike Products Offered

7.12.5 Koike Recent Development

7.13 Fronius

7.13.1 Fronius Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fronius Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fronius Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fronius Products Offered

7.13.5 Fronius Recent Development

7.14 Bielomatik

7.14.1 Bielomatik Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bielomatik Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bielomatik Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bielomatik Products Offered

7.14.5 Bielomatik Recent Development

7.15 Jet Line Engineering

7.15.1 Jet Line Engineering Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jet Line Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jet Line Engineering Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jet Line Engineering Products Offered

7.15.5 Jet Line Engineering Recent Development

7.16 Dahching Electric Industrial

7.16.1 Dahching Electric Industrial Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dahching Electric Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dahching Electric Industrial Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dahching Electric Industrial Products Offered

7.16.5 Dahching Electric Industrial Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Longitudinal Seam Welder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Longitudinal Seam Welder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Longitudinal Seam Welder Distributors

8.3 Longitudinal Seam Welder Production Mode & Process

8.4 Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Longitudinal Seam Welder Sales Channels

8.4.2 Longitudinal Seam Welder Distributors

8.5 Longitudinal Seam Welder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

