Global Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment is a comprehensive range of signaling products designed for use in areas where the prevalence of harsh environmental conditions and where there is a risk of explosion due to the presence of flammable atmospheres. Signaling devices can be in the form of the audio or visual type depending on the signaling devices. The major product in this report include Strobe & Beacons, various type signal Lights, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarm/Call Points, Speakers & Tone Generators and Visual &Audible Combination Units used in the Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and other industries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment was valued at USD 1613.61 million in 2021 but it is gaining growth year over year as the work environments are become more challenging.

Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment market for the oil & gas industry held the largest market size in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The worldwide market for Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2027, from 1610 million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Patlite Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation

Werma Signaltechnik GmbH

Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Honeywell (Novar GmbH)

R. Stahl AG

Schneider Electric

E2S Warning Signals

Tomar Electronics, Inc

Moflash Signalling Ltd

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Strobe and Beacons

Other Signal Lights

Bells and Horns

Fire Alarm/Call Points

Speakers and Tone Generators

Visual & Audible Combination Units

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hazardous Area Signaling Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Strobe and Beacons

1.2.2 Other Signal Lights

1.2.3 Bells and Horns

1.2.4 Fire Alarm/Call Points

1.2.5 Speakers and Tone Generators

1.2.6 Visual & Audible Combination Units

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Chemical and Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Food and Beverages

1.3.4 Energy and Power

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.

