Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Handheld Pipe Cutter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handheld Pipe Cutter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Handheld Pipe Cutter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Plastic Pipe

Steel Pipe

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industry

Residence

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AXXAIR

BGS

COFIM SYSTEM

EISELE GmbH

Exact Tools Oy

GBC U

Gebr. Schröder GmbH

GREENLEE

Hongli Pipe Machinery

HÜRNER Schweisstechnik

ITV

JOHN GUEST

Kramp

LEFON Machinery

Lincoln Electric Deutschland

Malco Products, Inc.

Mathey Dearman

MURRPLASTIK SYSTEMTECHNIK

Orbitalum Tools

Parker Tube Fittings Division

POWERMASTER

PROTEM

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Handheld Pipe Cutter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Handheld Pipe Cutter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Pipe Cutter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Pipe Cutter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld Pipe Cutter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Handheld Pipe Cutter companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Pipe Cutter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Handheld Pipe Cutter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Handheld Pipe Cutter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plastic Pipe

2.1.2 Steel Pipe

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Industry

3.1.3 Residence

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Handheld Pipe Cutter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Handheld Pipe Cutter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Pipe Cutter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Handheld Pipe Cutter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AXXAIR

7.1.1 AXXAIR Corporation Information

7.1.2 AXXAIR Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AXXAIR Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AXXAIR Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.1.5 AXXAIR Recent Development

7.2 BGS

7.2.1 BGS Corporation Information

7.2.2 BGS Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BGS Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BGS Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.2.5 BGS Recent Development

7.3 COFIM SYSTEM

7.3.1 COFIM SYSTEM Corporation Information

7.3.2 COFIM SYSTEM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 COFIM SYSTEM Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 COFIM SYSTEM Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.3.5 COFIM SYSTEM Recent Development

7.4 EISELE GmbH

7.4.1 EISELE GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 EISELE GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 EISELE GmbH Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 EISELE GmbH Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.4.5 EISELE GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Exact Tools Oy

7.5.1 Exact Tools Oy Corporation Information

7.5.2 Exact Tools Oy Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Exact Tools Oy Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Exact Tools Oy Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.5.5 Exact Tools Oy Recent Development

7.6 GBC U

7.6.1 GBC U Corporation Information

7.6.2 GBC U Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GBC U Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GBC U Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.6.5 GBC U Recent Development

7.7 Gebr. Schröder GmbH

7.7.1 Gebr. Schröder GmbH Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gebr. Schröder GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Gebr. Schröder GmbH Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Gebr. Schröder GmbH Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.7.5 Gebr. Schröder GmbH Recent Development

7.8 GREENLEE

7.8.1 GREENLEE Corporation Information

7.8.2 GREENLEE Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GREENLEE Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GREENLEE Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.8.5 GREENLEE Recent Development

7.9 Hongli Pipe Machinery

7.9.1 Hongli Pipe Machinery Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hongli Pipe Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hongli Pipe Machinery Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hongli Pipe Machinery Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.9.5 Hongli Pipe Machinery Recent Development

7.10 HÜRNER Schweisstechnik

7.10.1 HÜRNER Schweisstechnik Corporation Information

7.10.2 HÜRNER Schweisstechnik Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HÜRNER Schweisstechnik Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HÜRNER Schweisstechnik Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.10.5 HÜRNER Schweisstechnik Recent Development

7.11 ITV

7.11.1 ITV Corporation Information

7.11.2 ITV Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ITV Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ITV Handheld Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.11.5 ITV Recent Development

7.12 JOHN GUEST

7.12.1 JOHN GUEST Corporation Information

7.12.2 JOHN GUEST Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JOHN GUEST Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JOHN GUEST Products Offered

7.12.5 JOHN GUEST Recent Development

7.13 Kramp

7.13.1 Kramp Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kramp Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kramp Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kramp Products Offered

7.13.5 Kramp Recent Development

7.14 LEFON Machinery

7.14.1 LEFON Machinery Corporation Information

7.14.2 LEFON Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LEFON Machinery Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LEFON Machinery Products Offered

7.14.5 LEFON Machinery Recent Development

7.15 Lincoln Electric Deutschland

7.15.1 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Products Offered

7.15.5 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Recent Development

7.16 Malco Products, Inc.

7.16.1 Malco Products, Inc. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Malco Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Malco Products, Inc. Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Malco Products, Inc. Products Offered

7.16.5 Malco Products, Inc. Recent Development

7.17 Mathey Dearman

7.17.1 Mathey Dearman Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mathey Dearman Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mathey Dearman Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mathey Dearman Products Offered

7.17.5 Mathey Dearman Recent Development

7.18 MURRPLASTIK SYSTEMTECHNIK

7.18.1 MURRPLASTIK SYSTEMTECHNIK Corporation Information

7.18.2 MURRPLASTIK SYSTEMTECHNIK Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 MURRPLASTIK SYSTEMTECHNIK Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 MURRPLASTIK SYSTEMTECHNIK Products Offered

7.18.5 MURRPLASTIK SYSTEMTECHNIK Recent Development

7.19 Orbitalum Tools

7.19.1 Orbitalum Tools Corporation Information

7.19.2 Orbitalum Tools Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Orbitalum Tools Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Orbitalum Tools Products Offered

7.19.5 Orbitalum Tools Recent Development

7.20 Parker Tube Fittings Division

7.20.1 Parker Tube Fittings Division Corporation Information

7.20.2 Parker Tube Fittings Division Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Parker Tube Fittings Division Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Parker Tube Fittings Division Products Offered

7.20.5 Parker Tube Fittings Division Recent Development

7.21 POWERMASTER

7.21.1 POWERMASTER Corporation Information

7.21.2 POWERMASTER Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 POWERMASTER Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 POWERMASTER Products Offered

7.21.5 POWERMASTER Recent Development

7.22 PROTEM

7.22.1 PROTEM Corporation Information

7.22.2 PROTEM Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 PROTEM Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 PROTEM Products Offered

7.22.5 PROTEM Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Handheld Pipe Cutter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Handheld Pipe Cutter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Handheld Pipe Cutter Distributors

8.3 Handheld Pipe Cutter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Handheld Pipe Cutter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Handheld Pipe Cutter Distributors

8.5 Handheld Pipe Cutter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

