Lithium Battery Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Battery Parts in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lithium Battery Parts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Battery Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Positive Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Battery Parts include DNP Group (JP), Showa Denko (JP), Sangsin EDP (JP), FUJIMORI KOGYO CO., LTD. (JP), YoulChon Chemical (KR), Shanghai Zijiang New Material Technology (CN), FSPG HI-TECH CO., LTD. (CN), Daoming Optics & Chemicals (CN) and Jiangsu Zhongjin Matai Medicinal Packaging (CN), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithium Battery Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Positive Plate
Negative Plate
Partition
Lead Nail
Others
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Areospace
Automotive
Electronics
Others
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lithium Battery Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium Battery Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium Battery Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium Battery Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lithium Battery Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DNP Group (JP)
Showa Denko (JP)
Sangsin EDP (JP)
FUJIMORI KOGYO CO., LTD. (JP)
YoulChon Chemical (KR)
Shanghai Zijiang New Material Technology (CN)
FSPG HI-TECH CO., LTD. (CN)
Daoming Optics & Chemicals (CN)
Jiangsu Zhongjin Matai Medicinal Packaging (CN)
Jinyang New Type Power (CN)
Everwin Precision Technology (CN)
Zhejiang ZZ Electric (CN)
Shenzhen Shunda Source Technology (CN)
Chengshuo International (CN)
Suzhou Chuangneng New Energy (CN)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Battery Parts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Battery Parts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Battery Parts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Battery Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Battery Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Battery Parts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Battery Parts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Battery Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Battery Parts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Battery Parts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Battery Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Battery Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Battery Parts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Battery Parts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Battery Parts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Battery Parts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
