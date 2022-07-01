Global Chip Mounter Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The technology of chip mounting has been progressing significantly in the recent past, especially with respect to a pragmatic solution to achieve high densities in case of packaging systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chip Mounter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Chip Mounter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASM Pacific Technology

Fuji Machine Mfg

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Hanwha Precision Machinery

Panasonic

Mycronic

Assembleon(K&S)

ITW EAE

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

BTU

Versatec

Evest?Corporation

Autotronik

DDM?Novastar

GKG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

Through hole technology (THT) Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunications Equipment

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chip Mounter market.

Chapter 1, to describe Chip Mounter Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chip Mounter, with sales, revenue, and price of Chip Mounter, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chip Mounter, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Chip Mounter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chip Mounter sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chip Mounter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment

1.2.2 Through hole technology (THT) Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Telecommunications Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook

