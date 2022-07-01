Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Acrylic Foam Tapes accounting for % of the Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Emblems&Decals was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Scope and Market Size

Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Acrylic Foam Tapes

PUR (Polyurethane) Foam Tapes

Segment by Application

Emblems&Decals

Wheel Weights

Body Side Molding

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Bemis

Can-Do National Tape

Saint-Gobain

AFTC Group

Scapa

Himark Technology Company Ltd.

Tecman Group

Avery Dennison

Strouse

Henkel

Afera

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Acrylic Foam Tapes

2.1.2 PUR (Polyurethane) Foam Tapes

2.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Emblems&Decals

3.1.2 Wheel Weights

3.1.3 Body Side Molding

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Bemis

7.2.1 Bemis Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bemis Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bemis Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bemis Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.2.5 Bemis Recent Development

7.3 Can-Do National Tape

7.3.1 Can-Do National Tape Corporation Information

7.3.2 Can-Do National Tape Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Can-Do National Tape Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Can-Do National Tape Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.3.5 Can-Do National Tape Recent Development

7.4 Saint-Gobain

7.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Saint-Gobain Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Saint-Gobain Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.4.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.5 AFTC Group

7.5.1 AFTC Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 AFTC Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AFTC Group Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AFTC Group Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.5.5 AFTC Group Recent Development

7.6 Scapa

7.6.1 Scapa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Scapa Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Scapa Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.6.5 Scapa Recent Development

7.7 V. Himark Technology Company Ltd.

7.7.1 V. Himark Technology Company Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 V. Himark Technology Company Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 V. Himark Technology Company Ltd. Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 V. Himark Technology Company Ltd. Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.7.5 V. Himark Technology Company Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Tecman Group

7.8.1 Tecman Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tecman Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tecman Group Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tecman Group Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.8.5 Tecman Group Recent Development

7.9 Avery Dennison

7.9.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

7.9.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Avery Dennison Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Avery Dennison Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.9.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

7.10 Strouse

7.10.1 Strouse Corporation Information

7.10.2 Strouse Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Strouse Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Strouse Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.10.5 Strouse Recent Development

7.11 Henkel

7.11.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.11.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Henkel Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Henkel Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Products Offered

7.11.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.12 Afera

7.12.1 Afera Corporation Information

7.12.2 Afera Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Afera Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Afera Products Offered

7.12.5 Afera Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Distributors

8.3 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Distributors

8.5 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

