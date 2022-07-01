Electric Pipe Cutter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Electric Pipe Cutter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Pipe Cutter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electric Pipe Cutter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Plastic Pipe

Steel Pipe

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industry

Residence

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AXXAIR

COFIM SYSTEM

Exact Tools Oy

G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS

LEFON Machinery

Lincoln Electric Deutschland

REMS

T A G Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd

WACHS

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electric Pipe Cutter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electric Pipe Cutter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Pipe Cutter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Pipe Cutter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Pipe Cutter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electric Pipe Cutter companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Pipe Cutter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electric Pipe Cutter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electric Pipe Cutter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plastic Pipe

2.1.2 Steel Pipe

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Industry

3.1.3 Residence

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electric Pipe Cutter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electric Pipe Cutter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electric Pipe Cutter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electric Pipe Cutter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Pipe Cutter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electric Pipe Cutter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electric Pipe Cutter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric Pipe Cutter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Pipe Cutter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Pipe Cutter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AXXAIR

7.1.1 AXXAIR Corporation Information

7.1.2 AXXAIR Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AXXAIR Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AXXAIR Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.1.5 AXXAIR Recent Development

7.2 COFIM SYSTEM

7.2.1 COFIM SYSTEM Corporation Information

7.2.2 COFIM SYSTEM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 COFIM SYSTEM Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 COFIM SYSTEM Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.2.5 COFIM SYSTEM Recent Development

7.3 Exact Tools Oy

7.3.1 Exact Tools Oy Corporation Information

7.3.2 Exact Tools Oy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Exact Tools Oy Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Exact Tools Oy Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.3.5 Exact Tools Oy Recent Development

7.4 G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS

7.4.1 G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS Corporation Information

7.4.2 G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.4.5 G.B.C. INDUSTRIAL TOOLS Recent Development

7.5 LEFON Machinery

7.5.1 LEFON Machinery Corporation Information

7.5.2 LEFON Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LEFON Machinery Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LEFON Machinery Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.5.5 LEFON Machinery Recent Development

7.6 Lincoln Electric Deutschland

7.6.1 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.6.5 Lincoln Electric Deutschland Recent Development

7.7 REMS

7.7.1 REMS Corporation Information

7.7.2 REMS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 REMS Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 REMS Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.7.5 REMS Recent Development

7.8 T A G Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd

7.8.1 T A G Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd Corporation Information

7.8.2 T A G Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 T A G Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 T A G Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.8.5 T A G Pipe Equipment Specialists Ltd Recent Development

7.9 WACHS

7.9.1 WACHS Corporation Information

7.9.2 WACHS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 WACHS Electric Pipe Cutter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 WACHS Electric Pipe Cutter Products Offered

7.9.5 WACHS Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electric Pipe Cutter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electric Pipe Cutter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electric Pipe Cutter Distributors

8.3 Electric Pipe Cutter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electric Pipe Cutter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electric Pipe Cutter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electric Pipe Cutter Distributors

8.5 Electric Pipe Cutter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

