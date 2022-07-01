Global Geared Motors and Drives Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Geared Motors and Drives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The food and beverage industry is the primary end-user to the geared motors and drives market. This is mainly due to the need to comply with stringent regulations that emphasis on food safety, quality, and hygiene, inducing manufacturers to upgrade their equipment accordingly. With the growing population and the rising demand for food, the market will witness considerable growth in this end-user segment.

Owing to decline in coal mining activities and the increasing demand for wind generation, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the geared motors and drives market. The growing focus towards clean power generation sources and the increase in food safety- and hygiene-related regulations, will drive the growth of the geared drives and geared motors market in the region.

The worldwide market for Geared Motors and Drives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Bonfiglioli

Mitsubishi

Regal Beloit

Siemens

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Altra Industrial Motion

Anaheim Automation

Boneng

Dana Brevini Power ? Transmission

Dematek AB

Eaton

Elecon Engineering

Groschopp

Johnson Electric

NORD Drivesystems

SEW-Eurodrive

SDT Drive Technology

Watt Drive WEG Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Geared Motors

Geared Drives

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverage

Metals and Mining

Automotive

Wind Power

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Geared Motors and Drives market.

Chapter 1, to describe Geared Motors and Drives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Geared Motors and Drives, with sales, revenue, and price of Geared Motors and Drives, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Geared Motors and Drives, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Geared Motors and Drives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Geared Motors and Drives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Geared Motors and Drives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Geared Motors

1.2.2 Geared Drives

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food and Beverage

1.3.2 Metals and Mining

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Wind Power

1.3.5 Oil and Gas

1.3.6 Pulp and Paper

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Out

