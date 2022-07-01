Global Carbon Management Services Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Carbon Management Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Carbon Management Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Carbon Management Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Carbon Footprint Audits accounting for % of the Carbon Management Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Large Enterprises was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Carbon Management Services Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Carbon Management Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Carbon Footprint Audits

Carbon Offset Project

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Arup

Deloitte

ENGIE Impact

Planetly

Sweco UK

Valpak

WAP Sustainability Consulting

SGS

Toitū Envirocare

Cameron-Cole

Bureau Veritas UK

Shell Global

Intertek

AQ Green TeC

First Climate

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Management Services Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Carbon Management Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Carbon Management Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Management Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Management Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Carbon Management Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Carbon Management Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Carbon Management Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Carbon Management Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Carbon Management Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Carbon Management Services by Type

2.1 Carbon Management Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Carbon Footprint Audits

2.1.2 Carbon Offset Project

2.1.3 Carbon Footprint Analysis

2.2 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Carbon Management Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Carbon Management Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Carbon Management Services by Application

3.1 Carbon Management Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Large Enterprises

3.1.2 SMEs

3.2 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Carbon Management Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Carbon Management Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Carbon Management Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carbon Management Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Management Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carbon Management Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carbon Management Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Carbon Management Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carbon Management Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carbon Management Services Headquarters, Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Carbon Management Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Carbon Management Services Companies Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Carbon Management Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carbon Management Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carbon Management Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carbon Management Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbon Management Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbon Management Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbon Management Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Management Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Management Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbon Management Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbon Management Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbon Management Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbon Management Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Management Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Management Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arup

7.1.1 Arup Company Details

7.1.2 Arup Business Overview

7.1.3 Arup Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.1.4 Arup Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Arup Recent Development

7.2 Deloitte

7.2.1 Deloitte Company Details

7.2.2 Deloitte Business Overview

7.2.3 Deloitte Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.2.4 Deloitte Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Deloitte Recent Development

7.3 ENGIE Impact

7.3.1 ENGIE Impact Company Details

7.3.2 ENGIE Impact Business Overview

7.3.3 ENGIE Impact Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.3.4 ENGIE Impact Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ENGIE Impact Recent Development

7.4 Planetly

7.4.1 Planetly Company Details

7.4.2 Planetly Business Overview

7.4.3 Planetly Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.4.4 Planetly Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Planetly Recent Development

7.5 Sweco UK

7.5.1 Sweco UK Company Details

7.5.2 Sweco UK Business Overview

7.5.3 Sweco UK Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.5.4 Sweco UK Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Sweco UK Recent Development

7.6 Valpak

7.6.1 Valpak Company Details

7.6.2 Valpak Business Overview

7.6.3 Valpak Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.6.4 Valpak Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Valpak Recent Development

7.7 WAP Sustainability Consulting

7.7.1 WAP Sustainability Consulting Company Details

7.7.2 WAP Sustainability Consulting Business Overview

7.7.3 WAP Sustainability Consulting Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.7.4 WAP Sustainability Consulting Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 WAP Sustainability Consulting Recent Development

7.8 SGS

7.8.1 SGS Company Details

7.8.2 SGS Business Overview

7.8.3 SGS Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.8.4 SGS Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SGS Recent Development

7.9 Toitū Envirocare

7.9.1 Toitū Envirocare Company Details

7.9.2 Toitū Envirocare Business Overview

7.9.3 Toitū Envirocare Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.9.4 Toitū Envirocare Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Toitū Envirocare Recent Development

7.10 Cameron-Cole

7.10.1 Cameron-Cole Company Details

7.10.2 Cameron-Cole Business Overview

7.10.3 Cameron-Cole Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.10.4 Cameron-Cole Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Cameron-Cole Recent Development

7.11 Bureau Veritas UK

7.11.1 Bureau Veritas UK Company Details

7.11.2 Bureau Veritas UK Business Overview

7.11.3 Bureau Veritas UK Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.11.4 Bureau Veritas UK Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Bureau Veritas UK Recent Development

7.12 Shell Global

7.12.1 Shell Global Company Details

7.12.2 Shell Global Business Overview

7.12.3 Shell Global Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.12.4 Shell Global Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Shell Global Recent Development

7.13 Intertek

7.13.1 Intertek Company Details

7.13.2 Intertek Business Overview

7.13.3 Intertek Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.13.4 Intertek Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Intertek Recent Development

7.14 AQ Green TeC

7.14.1 AQ Green TeC Company Details

7.14.2 AQ Green TeC Business Overview

7.14.3 AQ Green TeC Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.14.4 AQ Green TeC Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 AQ Green TeC Recent Development

7.15 First Climate

7.15.1 First Climate Company Details

7.15.2 First Climate Business Overview

7.15.3 First Climate Carbon Management Services Introduction

7.15.4 First Climate Revenue in Carbon Management Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 First Climate Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

