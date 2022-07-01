Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 572.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 837.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Single-flush Type accounting for % of the Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Household was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Scope and Market Size

Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/367382/low-flow-toilet-flush-rates-of-1-gallon-or-less

Segment by Type

Single-flush Type

Dual-flush Type

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

TOTO

Kohler

American Standard

Niagara Conservation

Saniflo

HEGII

JOMOO

Foremost Groups

Icera

Swiss Madison

Huida

Gerber Plumbing

Convenient Height

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single-flush Type

2.1.2 Dual-flush Type

2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TOTO

7.1.1 TOTO Corporation Information

7.1.2 TOTO Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TOTO Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TOTO Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.1.5 TOTO Recent Development

7.2 Kohler

7.2.1 Kohler Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kohler Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kohler Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.2.5 Kohler Recent Development

7.3 American Standard

7.3.1 American Standard Corporation Information

7.3.2 American Standard Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 American Standard Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 American Standard Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.3.5 American Standard Recent Development

7.4 Niagara Conservation

7.4.1 Niagara Conservation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Niagara Conservation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Niagara Conservation Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Niagara Conservation Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.4.5 Niagara Conservation Recent Development

7.5 Saniflo

7.5.1 Saniflo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saniflo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saniflo Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saniflo Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.5.5 Saniflo Recent Development

7.6 HEGII

7.6.1 HEGII Corporation Information

7.6.2 HEGII Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 HEGII Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 HEGII Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.6.5 HEGII Recent Development

7.7 JOMOO

7.7.1 JOMOO Corporation Information

7.7.2 JOMOO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JOMOO Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JOMOO Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.7.5 JOMOO Recent Development

7.8 Foremost Groups

7.8.1 Foremost Groups Corporation Information

7.8.2 Foremost Groups Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Foremost Groups Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Foremost Groups Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.8.5 Foremost Groups Recent Development

7.9 Icera

7.9.1 Icera Corporation Information

7.9.2 Icera Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Icera Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Icera Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.9.5 Icera Recent Development

7.10 Swiss Madison

7.10.1 Swiss Madison Corporation Information

7.10.2 Swiss Madison Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Swiss Madison Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Swiss Madison Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.10.5 Swiss Madison Recent Development

7.11 Huida

7.11.1 Huida Corporation Information

7.11.2 Huida Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Huida Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Huida Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Products Offered

7.11.5 Huida Recent Development

7.12 Gerber Plumbing

7.12.1 Gerber Plumbing Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gerber Plumbing Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Gerber Plumbing Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Gerber Plumbing Products Offered

7.12.5 Gerber Plumbing Recent Development

7.13 Convenient Height

7.13.1 Convenient Height Corporation Information

7.13.2 Convenient Height Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Convenient Height Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Convenient Height Products Offered

7.13.5 Convenient Height Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Distributors

8.3 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Distributors

8.5 Low-Flow Toilet (flush rates of 1 gallon or less) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/367382/low-flow-toilet-flush-rates-of-1-gallon-or-less

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States