Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Electronic Cam Lock market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Electronic Cam Lock market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electronic Cam Lock market size is estimated to be worth US$ 302.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 420.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Passive (Free Battery) Electronic Cam Lock accounting for % of the Electronic Cam Lock global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residentical was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Electronic Cam Lock Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Passive (Free Battery) Electronic Cam Lock

Active (Battery) Electronic Cam Lock

Segment by Application

Residentical

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ASSA ABLOY

Lowe & Fletcher

EMKA

Kerong

Southco

Wangtong Locks

Sinox

Make locks

Jin Tay Industries

MWGC

Mesan Lock

Eberhard Manufacturing

FATH

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Cam Lock Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electronic Cam Lock Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electronic Cam Lock Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electronic Cam Lock Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electronic Cam Lock in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electronic Cam Lock Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electronic Cam Lock Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electronic Cam Lock Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electronic Cam Lock Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electronic Cam Lock Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electronic Cam Lock Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electronic Cam Lock Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Passive (Free Battery) Electronic Cam Lock

2.1.2 Active (Battery) Electronic Cam Lock

2.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electronic Cam Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electronic Cam Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electronic Cam Lock Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residentical

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Cam Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electronic Cam Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electronic Cam Lock Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electronic Cam Lock Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electronic Cam Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electronic Cam Lock Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electronic Cam Lock in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electronic Cam Lock Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electronic Cam Lock Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Cam Lock Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electronic Cam Lock Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electronic Cam Lock Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electronic Cam Lock Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electronic Cam Lock Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electronic Cam Lock Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electronic Cam Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electronic Cam Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Cam Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Cam Lock Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electronic Cam Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electronic Cam Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electronic Cam Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electronic Cam Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Cam Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Cam Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ASSA ABLOY

7.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

7.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

7.2 Lowe & Fletcher

7.2.1 Lowe & Fletcher Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lowe & Fletcher Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lowe & Fletcher Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lowe & Fletcher Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.2.5 Lowe & Fletcher Recent Development

7.3 EMKA

7.3.1 EMKA Corporation Information

7.3.2 EMKA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 EMKA Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 EMKA Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.3.5 EMKA Recent Development

7.4 Kerong

7.4.1 Kerong Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kerong Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kerong Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kerong Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.4.5 Kerong Recent Development

7.5 Southco

7.5.1 Southco Corporation Information

7.5.2 Southco Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Southco Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Southco Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.5.5 Southco Recent Development

7.6 Wangtong Locks

7.6.1 Wangtong Locks Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wangtong Locks Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Wangtong Locks Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Wangtong Locks Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.6.5 Wangtong Locks Recent Development

7.7 Sinox

7.7.1 Sinox Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sinox Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sinox Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sinox Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.7.5 Sinox Recent Development

7.8 Make locks

7.8.1 Make locks Corporation Information

7.8.2 Make locks Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Make locks Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Make locks Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.8.5 Make locks Recent Development

7.9 Jin Tay Industries

7.9.1 Jin Tay Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jin Tay Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jin Tay Industries Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jin Tay Industries Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.9.5 Jin Tay Industries Recent Development

7.10 MWGC

7.10.1 MWGC Corporation Information

7.10.2 MWGC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MWGC Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MWGC Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.10.5 MWGC Recent Development

7.11 Mesan Lock

7.11.1 Mesan Lock Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mesan Lock Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mesan Lock Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mesan Lock Electronic Cam Lock Products Offered

7.11.5 Mesan Lock Recent Development

7.12 Eberhard Manufacturing

7.12.1 Eberhard Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eberhard Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eberhard Manufacturing Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eberhard Manufacturing Products Offered

7.12.5 Eberhard Manufacturing Recent Development

7.13 FATH

7.13.1 FATH Corporation Information

7.13.2 FATH Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 FATH Electronic Cam Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 FATH Products Offered

7.13.5 FATH Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electronic Cam Lock Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electronic Cam Lock Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electronic Cam Lock Distributors

8.3 Electronic Cam Lock Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electronic Cam Lock Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electronic Cam Lock Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electronic Cam Lock Distributors

8.5 Electronic Cam Lock Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

