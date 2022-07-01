Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A portable laptop battery power bank is a portable device that can supply power from its built-in battery through a USB port to a laptop.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nickel Cadmium (NiCad) Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks include MAXOAK, Jackery, ChargeTech, Anker, Crave PowerPack, RAVPower, PowerOak and Mophie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nickel Cadmium (NiCad) Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery
Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business Laptop
Gaming Laptop
Student Laptop
Household Laptop
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MAXOAK
Jackery
ChargeTech
Anker
Crave PowerPack
RAVPower
PowerOak
Mophie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Research Report 2021
Post-pandemic Era-Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate
Post-pandemic Era-Global Portable Laptop Battery Power Banks Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin