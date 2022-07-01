Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1565 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2911.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Meat Products accounting for % of the Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Food Service was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Scope and Market Size

Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Meat Products

Meat

Segment by Application

Food Service

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

Turtle Island Foods

Maple Leaf

Yves Veggie Cuisine

Nestle

Kellogg’s

Qishan Foods

Hongchang Food

Sulian Food

Starfield

PFI Foods

Fuzhou Sutianxia

Zhen Meat

Vesta Food Lab

Cargill

Unilever

Omnipork

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Product Introduction

1.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Industry Trends

1.5.2 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Drivers

1.5.3 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Challenges

1.5.4 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Meat Products

2.1.2 Meat

2.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Service

3.1.2 Retail

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Beyond Meat

7.1.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

7.1.2 Beyond Meat Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Beyond Meat Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Beyond Meat Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.1.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

7.2 Impossible Foods

7.2.1 Impossible Foods Corporation Information

7.2.2 Impossible Foods Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Impossible Foods Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Impossible Foods Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.2.5 Impossible Foods Recent Development

7.3 Turtle Island Foods

7.3.1 Turtle Island Foods Corporation Information

7.3.2 Turtle Island Foods Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Turtle Island Foods Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Turtle Island Foods Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.3.5 Turtle Island Foods Recent Development

7.4 Maple Leaf

7.4.1 Maple Leaf Corporation Information

7.4.2 Maple Leaf Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Maple Leaf Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Maple Leaf Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.4.5 Maple Leaf Recent Development

7.5 Yves Veggie Cuisine

7.5.1 Yves Veggie Cuisine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Yves Veggie Cuisine Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Yves Veggie Cuisine Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Yves Veggie Cuisine Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.5.5 Yves Veggie Cuisine Recent Development

7.6 Nestle

7.6.1 Nestle Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nestle Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nestle Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.6.5 Nestle Recent Development

7.7 Kellogg’s

7.7.1 Kellogg’s Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kellogg’s Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kellogg’s Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kellogg’s Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.7.5 Kellogg’s Recent Development

7.8 Qishan Foods

7.8.1 Qishan Foods Corporation Information

7.8.2 Qishan Foods Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Qishan Foods Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Qishan Foods Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.8.5 Qishan Foods Recent Development

7.9 Hongchang Food

7.9.1 Hongchang Food Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hongchang Food Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hongchang Food Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hongchang Food Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.9.5 Hongchang Food Recent Development

7.10 Sulian Food

7.10.1 Sulian Food Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sulian Food Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sulian Food Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sulian Food Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.10.5 Sulian Food Recent Development

7.11 Starfield

7.11.1 Starfield Corporation Information

7.11.2 Starfield Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Starfield Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Starfield Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Products Offered

7.11.5 Starfield Recent Development

7.12 PFI Foods

7.12.1 PFI Foods Corporation Information

7.12.2 PFI Foods Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PFI Foods Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PFI Foods Products Offered

7.12.5 PFI Foods Recent Development

7.13 Fuzhou Sutianxia

7.13.1 Fuzhou Sutianxia Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fuzhou Sutianxia Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fuzhou Sutianxia Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fuzhou Sutianxia Products Offered

7.13.5 Fuzhou Sutianxia Recent Development

7.14 Zhen Meat

7.14.1 Zhen Meat Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhen Meat Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhen Meat Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhen Meat Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhen Meat Recent Development

7.15 Vesta Food Lab

7.15.1 Vesta Food Lab Corporation Information

7.15.2 Vesta Food Lab Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Vesta Food Lab Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Vesta Food Lab Products Offered

7.15.5 Vesta Food Lab Recent Development

7.16 Cargill

7.16.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cargill Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cargill Products Offered

7.16.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.17 Unilever

7.17.1 Unilever Corporation Information

7.17.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Unilever Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Unilever Products Offered

7.17.5 Unilever Recent Development

7.18 Omnipork

7.18.1 Omnipork Corporation Information

7.18.2 Omnipork Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Omnipork Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Omnipork Products Offered

7.18.5 Omnipork Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Distributors

8.3 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Distributors

8.5 Plant-Based Vegetarian Meat Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

