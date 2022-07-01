Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Abrasive blasting, more commonly known as sandblasting, is the operation of forcibly propelling a stream of abrasive material against a surface under high pressure to smooth a rough surface, roughen a smooth surface, shape a surface or remove surface contaminants. A pressurised fluid, typically compressed air, or a centrifugal wheel is used to propel the blasting material (often called the media). There are several variants of the process, using various media; some are highly abrasive, whereas others are milder. The most abrasive are shot blasting (with metal shot) and sandblasting (with sand). Moderately abrasive variants include glass bead blasting (with glass beads) and media blasting with ground-up plastic stock or walnut shells and corncobs. A mild version is sodablasting (with baking soda). In addition, there are alternatives that are barely abrasive or nonabrasive, such as ice blasting and dry-ice blasting.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sand Blasting Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-s-blasting-equipment-2022-2027-509

The increasing demand for sand blasting equipment drives the market. Technical advancement, lung diseases like silicosis caused by manual sand blasting operation and rapid industrialization are key drivers for sand blasting equipment market. Substitution of manual labor improve productivity and efficiency. Inhalation of silica, which has been traditionally used as an abrasive material in sand blasting machines, causes health hazards such as silicosis and other lung diseases. Sand blasting equipment prevent contracting any lung disorders, which is thereby expected to propel market growth. Asia Pacific sandblasting machines dominated market owing to low costs and high demand for these products. China is predicted to be the major revenue contributor for APAC. Europe sandblasting machines market size is expected to increase over the forecast period, followed by North America.

The worldwide market for Sand Blasting Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2027, from 390 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Torbo Engineering Keizers

Norton Sandblasting Equipment

Trinity Tool Company

Sintokogio Group

Airblast

Kramer Industries

Clemco Industries Corporation

Tools USA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mini Sand Blasting Machines

Portable Sand Blasting Machines

Bulk Sand Blasting Machines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sand Blasting Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sand Blasting Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sand Blasting Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Sand Blasting Equipment, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sand Blasting Equipment, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Sand Blasting Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sand Blasting Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-s-blasting-equipment-2022-2027-509

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sand Blasting Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mini Sand Blasting Machines

1.2.2 Portable Sand Blasting Machines

1.2.3 Bulk Sand Blasting Machines

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Petrochemical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Sout

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-s-blasting-equipment-2022-2027-509

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Sand Blasting Equipment Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

2022-2027 Global and Regional Sand Blasting Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

