Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027
This is particularly necessary as there is still a lack of awareness amongst consumers about water-saving measures. Smart irrigation controllers are a costly alternative to conventional irrigation timers and can be rapidly adopted if the target users are made aware of their immense benefits.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The residential sector is expected to have a market share of almost 30% of the non-agriculture smart irrigation controller systems market in 2021 with a massive spike of 1230 BPS over the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021,
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Hunter Industries
Skydrop
GreenIQ
Rachio
HydroPoint Data Systems
Toro
Scotts Miracle-Gro
Galcon
Rain Bird
Weathermatic
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Plug-in Controllers
Standalone Controllers
Smart Home Controllers
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers market.
Chapter 1, to describe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers, with sales, revenue, and price of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers, in 2016 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;
Chapter 12, Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Plug-in Controllers
1.2.2 Standalone Controllers
1.2.3 Smart Home Controllers
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)
1.4.4 South Americ
