1,5-Pentanediol Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States 1,5-Pentanediol Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

1,5-Pentanediol Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States 1,5-Pentanediol market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

1,5-Pentanediol market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,5-Pentanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 1,5-Pentanediol market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

1,5-Pentanediol Market Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

1,5-Pentanediol Market Segment by Application

Polyester Resin

Polyurethane

Plasticizer

Glutaraldehyde

Others

The report on the 1,5-Pentanediol market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

UBE

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd

Zhejiang Boadge Chemical

Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary

Hefei Evergreen Chemical

Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global 1,5-Pentanediol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 1,5-Pentanediol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1,5-Pentanediol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1,5-Pentanediol with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 1,5-Pentanediol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 UBE

7.2.1 UBE Corporation Information

7.2.2 UBE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 UBE 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 UBE 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

7.2.5 UBE Recent Development

7.3 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd

7.3.1 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

7.3.5 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical

7.4.1 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary

7.5.1 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

7.5.5 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Recent Development

7.6 Hefei Evergreen Chemical

7.6.1 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hefei Evergreen Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hefei Evergreen Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

7.6.5 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

7.7.1 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

7.7.5 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Recent Development

