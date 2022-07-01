Home Sewing Machines Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Home Sewing Machines Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Home Sewing Machines Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Home Sewing Machines market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Home Sewing Machines market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Sewing Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Home Sewing Machines market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Home Sewing Machines Market Segment by Type

Electronic Sewing Machines

Computerized Sewing Machines

Home Sewing Machines Market Segment by Application

General User

Professional Design

The report on the Home Sewing Machines market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Juki Corporation

Bernina

Brother

Janome

Singer

Feiyue

Shang Gong Group

Viking

UKICRA

Jaguar

Guangzhou Huafeng

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Home Sewing Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Home Sewing Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Sewing Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Sewing Machines with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Sewing Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Home Sewing Machines Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Juki Corporation

7.1.1 Juki Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Juki Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.1.5 Juki Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Bernina

7.2.1 Bernina Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bernina Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.2.5 Bernina Recent Development

7.3 Brother

7.3.1 Brother Corporation Information

7.3.2 Brother Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Brother Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Brother Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.3.5 Brother Recent Development

7.4 Janome

7.4.1 Janome Corporation Information

7.4.2 Janome Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Janome Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Janome Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.4.5 Janome Recent Development

7.5 Singer

7.5.1 Singer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Singer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Singer Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Singer Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.5.5 Singer Recent Development

7.6 Feiyue

7.6.1 Feiyue Corporation Information

7.6.2 Feiyue Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Feiyue Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Feiyue Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.6.5 Feiyue Recent Development

7.7 Shang Gong Group

7.7.1 Shang Gong Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shang Gong Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shang Gong Group Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shang Gong Group Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.7.5 Shang Gong Group Recent Development

7.8 Viking

7.8.1 Viking Corporation Information

7.8.2 Viking Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Viking Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Viking Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.8.5 Viking Recent Development

7.9 UKICRA

7.9.1 UKICRA Corporation Information

7.9.2 UKICRA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 UKICRA Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 UKICRA Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.9.5 UKICRA Recent Development

7.10 Jaguar

7.10.1 Jaguar Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jaguar Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jaguar Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jaguar Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.10.5 Jaguar Recent Development

7.11 Guangzhou Huafeng

7.11.1 Guangzhou Huafeng Corporation Information

7.11.2 Guangzhou Huafeng Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Guangzhou Huafeng Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Guangzhou Huafeng Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

7.11.5 Guangzhou Huafeng Recent Development

