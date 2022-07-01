Global Optical Fiber Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Optical Fiber market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Optical Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Optical Fiber market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12050 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 16890 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Single-Mode Optical Fiber accounting for % of the Optical Fiber global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Long-Distance Communication was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Segment by Type

Single-Mode Optical Fiber

Multi-Mode Optical Fiber

Segment by Application

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Prysmian

HTGD

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Fujikura

Sumitomo

Tongding Optic-Electronic

CommScope

STL

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

BELDEN

Fasten

Nexans

Kaile

LS Cable＆System

Taihan

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Optical Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Global Optical Fiber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Optical Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Optical Fiber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Optical Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Optical Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Optical Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Optical Fiber in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Optical Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Optical Fiber Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Optical Fiber Industry Trends

1.5.2 Optical Fiber Market Drivers

1.5.3 Optical Fiber Market Challenges

1.5.4 Optical Fiber Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Optical Fiber Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single-Mode Optical Fiber

2.1.2 Multi-Mode Optical Fiber

2.2 Global Optical Fiber Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Optical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Optical Fiber Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Optical Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Optical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Optical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Optical Fiber Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Long-Distance Communication

3.1.2 FTTx

3.1.3 Local Mobile Metro Network

3.1.4 Other Local Access Network

3.1.5 CATV

3.1.6 Multimode Fiber Applications

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Optical Fiber Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Optical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Optical Fiber Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Optical Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Optical Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Optical Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Optical Fiber Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Optical Fiber Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Optical Fiber Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Optical Fiber Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Optical Fiber Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Optical Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Optical Fiber Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Optical Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Optical Fiber in 2021

4.2.3 Global Optical Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Optical Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Optical Fiber Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Optical Fiber Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Optical Fiber Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Optical Fiber Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Optical Fiber Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Optical Fiber Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Optical Fiber Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Optical Fiber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Optical Fiber Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Optical Fiber Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Optical Fiber Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Optical Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Optical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Optical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Optical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Optical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Optical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Optical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Prysmian

7.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information

7.1.2 Prysmian Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Prysmian Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Prysmian Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.1.5 Prysmian Recent Development

7.2 HTGD

7.2.1 HTGD Corporation Information

7.2.2 HTGD Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HTGD Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HTGD Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.2.5 HTGD Recent Development

7.3 Furukawa

7.3.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

7.3.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Furukawa Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Furukawa Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.3.5 Furukawa Recent Development

7.4 Corning

7.4.1 Corning Corporation Information

7.4.2 Corning Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Corning Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Corning Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.4.5 Corning Recent Development

7.5 YOFC

7.5.1 YOFC Corporation Information

7.5.2 YOFC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 YOFC Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 YOFC Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.5.5 YOFC Recent Development

7.6 Futong

7.6.1 Futong Corporation Information

7.6.2 Futong Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Futong Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Futong Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.6.5 Futong Recent Development

7.7 Fujikura

7.7.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fujikura Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fujikura Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fujikura Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.7.5 Fujikura Recent Development

7.8 Sumitomo

7.8.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sumitomo Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sumitomo Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.8.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.9 Tongding Optic-Electronic

7.9.1 Tongding Optic-Electronic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tongding Optic-Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tongding Optic-Electronic Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tongding Optic-Electronic Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.9.5 Tongding Optic-Electronic Recent Development

7.10 CommScope

7.10.1 CommScope Corporation Information

7.10.2 CommScope Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CommScope Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CommScope Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.10.5 CommScope Recent Development

7.11 STL

7.11.1 STL Corporation Information

7.11.2 STL Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 STL Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 STL Optical Fiber Products Offered

7.11.5 STL Recent Development

7.12 FiberHome

7.12.1 FiberHome Corporation Information

7.12.2 FiberHome Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 FiberHome Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 FiberHome Products Offered

7.12.5 FiberHome Recent Development

7.13 Jiangsu Etern

7.13.1 Jiangsu Etern Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Etern Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jiangsu Etern Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Etern Products Offered

7.13.5 Jiangsu Etern Recent Development

7.14 ZTT

7.14.1 ZTT Corporation Information

7.14.2 ZTT Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ZTT Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ZTT Products Offered

7.14.5 ZTT Recent Development

7.15 BELDEN

7.15.1 BELDEN Corporation Information

7.15.2 BELDEN Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 BELDEN Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 BELDEN Products Offered

7.15.5 BELDEN Recent Development

7.16 Fasten

7.16.1 Fasten Corporation Information

7.16.2 Fasten Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Fasten Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Fasten Products Offered

7.16.5 Fasten Recent Development

7.17 Nexans

7.17.1 Nexans Corporation Information

7.17.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Nexans Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Nexans Products Offered

7.17.5 Nexans Recent Development

7.18 Kaile

7.18.1 Kaile Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kaile Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kaile Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kaile Products Offered

7.18.5 Kaile Recent Development

7.19 LS Cable＆System

7.19.1 LS Cable＆System Corporation Information

7.19.2 LS Cable＆System Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 LS Cable＆System Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 LS Cable＆System Products Offered

7.19.5 LS Cable＆System Recent Development

7.20 Taihan

7.20.1 Taihan Corporation Information

7.20.2 Taihan Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Taihan Optical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Taihan Products Offered

7.20.5 Taihan Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Optical Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Optical Fiber Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Optical Fiber Distributors

8.3 Optical Fiber Production Mode & Process

8.4 Optical Fiber Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Optical Fiber Sales Channels

8.4.2 Optical Fiber Distributors

8.5 Optical Fiber Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

