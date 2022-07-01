Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cordless Handheld Circular Saw market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362162/cordless-handheld-circular-saw

Segment by Type

For Metal

For Wood

For Plastic

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

HITACHI

Makita

Skilsaw Power Tools

Exact Tools Oy

Milwaukee (Techtronic Industries)

Festool (TTS Tooltechnic System)

Einhell Germany

Metabowerke (Metabo)

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Ryobi Limited (Techtronic Industries)

Positec Tool Corporation

Metabowerke

FLEX

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cordless Handheld Circular Saw market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cordless Handheld Circular Saw with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cordless Handheld Circular Saw submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cordless Handheld Circular Saw companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 For Metal

2.1.2 For Wood

2.1.3 For Plastic

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cordless Handheld Circular Saw in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 HITACHI

7.1.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

7.1.2 HITACHI Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 HITACHI Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 HITACHI Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.1.5 HITACHI Recent Development

7.2 Makita

7.2.1 Makita Corporation Information

7.2.2 Makita Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Makita Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Makita Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.2.5 Makita Recent Development

7.3 Skilsaw Power Tools

7.3.1 Skilsaw Power Tools Corporation Information

7.3.2 Skilsaw Power Tools Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Skilsaw Power Tools Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Skilsaw Power Tools Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.3.5 Skilsaw Power Tools Recent Development

7.4 Exact Tools Oy

7.4.1 Exact Tools Oy Corporation Information

7.4.2 Exact Tools Oy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Exact Tools Oy Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Exact Tools Oy Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.4.5 Exact Tools Oy Recent Development

7.5 Milwaukee (Techtronic Industries)

7.5.1 Milwaukee (Techtronic Industries) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Milwaukee (Techtronic Industries) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Milwaukee (Techtronic Industries) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Milwaukee (Techtronic Industries) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.5.5 Milwaukee (Techtronic Industries) Recent Development

7.6 Festool (TTS Tooltechnic System)

7.6.1 Festool (TTS Tooltechnic System) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Festool (TTS Tooltechnic System) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Festool (TTS Tooltechnic System) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Festool (TTS Tooltechnic System) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.6.5 Festool (TTS Tooltechnic System) Recent Development

7.7 Einhell Germany

7.7.1 Einhell Germany Corporation Information

7.7.2 Einhell Germany Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Einhell Germany Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Einhell Germany Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.7.5 Einhell Germany Recent Development

7.8 Metabowerke (Metabo)

7.8.1 Metabowerke (Metabo) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Metabowerke (Metabo) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Metabowerke (Metabo) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Metabowerke (Metabo) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.8.5 Metabowerke (Metabo) Recent Development

7.9 Bosch

7.9.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bosch Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bosch Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.9.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.10 Stanley Black & Decker

7.10.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

7.10.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Stanley Black & Decker Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.10.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

7.11 Ryobi Limited (Techtronic Industries)

7.11.1 Ryobi Limited (Techtronic Industries) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ryobi Limited (Techtronic Industries) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ryobi Limited (Techtronic Industries) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ryobi Limited (Techtronic Industries) Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Products Offered

7.11.5 Ryobi Limited (Techtronic Industries) Recent Development

7.12 Positec Tool Corporation

7.12.1 Positec Tool Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Positec Tool Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Positec Tool Corporation Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Positec Tool Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Positec Tool Corporation Recent Development

7.13 Metabowerke

7.13.1 Metabowerke Corporation Information

7.13.2 Metabowerke Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Metabowerke Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Metabowerke Products Offered

7.13.5 Metabowerke Recent Development

7.14 FLEX

7.14.1 FLEX Corporation Information

7.14.2 FLEX Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 FLEX Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 FLEX Products Offered

7.14.5 FLEX Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Distributors

8.3 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Distributors

8.5 Cordless Handheld Circular Saw Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362162/cordless-handheld-circular-saw

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States