Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vertical Portable Boring Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vertical Portable Boring Machine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Segment by Application

Residential

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ventil Test Equipment

PROTEM

Sir Meccanica

CLIMAX

York Portable Machine Tools

Actuant Group

Richards

Elsa Srl

EFCO Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vertical Portable Boring Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vertical Portable Boring Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vertical Portable Boring Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vertical Portable Boring Machine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vertical Portable Boring Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vertical Portable Boring Machine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Automatic

2.1.2 Semi-automatic

2.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Construction

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vertical Portable Boring Machine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vertical Portable Boring Machine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vertical Portable Boring Machine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Portable Boring Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ventil Test Equipment

7.1.1 Ventil Test Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ventil Test Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ventil Test Equipment Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ventil Test Equipment Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 Ventil Test Equipment Recent Development

7.2 PROTEM

7.2.1 PROTEM Corporation Information

7.2.2 PROTEM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PROTEM Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PROTEM Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 PROTEM Recent Development

7.3 Sir Meccanica

7.3.1 Sir Meccanica Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sir Meccanica Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sir Meccanica Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sir Meccanica Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 Sir Meccanica Recent Development

7.4 CLIMAX

7.4.1 CLIMAX Corporation Information

7.4.2 CLIMAX Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CLIMAX Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CLIMAX Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 CLIMAX Recent Development

7.5 York Portable Machine Tools

7.5.1 York Portable Machine Tools Corporation Information

7.5.2 York Portable Machine Tools Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 York Portable Machine Tools Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 York Portable Machine Tools Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 York Portable Machine Tools Recent Development

7.6 Actuant Group

7.6.1 Actuant Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Actuant Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Actuant Group Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Actuant Group Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 Actuant Group Recent Development

7.8 Richards

7.8.1 Richards Corporation Information

7.8.2 Richards Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Richards Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Richards Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 Richards Recent Development

7.9 Elsa Srl

7.9.1 Elsa Srl Corporation Information

7.9.2 Elsa Srl Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Elsa Srl Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Elsa Srl Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Elsa Srl Recent Development

7.10 EFCO Corporation

7.10.1 EFCO Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 EFCO Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 EFCO Corporation Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 EFCO Corporation Vertical Portable Boring Machine Products Offered

7.10.5 EFCO Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Distributors

8.3 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Distributors

8.5 Vertical Portable Boring Machine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

