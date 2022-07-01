Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solar Thermal Water Heaters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Thermal Water Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pressure-bearing Solar Water Heater
Non-pressure Solar Water Heater
Segment by Application
Industrial Water Supply Heating
Household Water Heating
By Company
SunEarth
Ecotec Solar
MEGASUN
A. O. Smith
SOLE S.A.
DualSun
Stiebel Eltron
SunChaser, Inc.
FAFCO
Beijing Tsinghua Solar
Rheem Manufacturing Co (Australia) Proprietary Ltd
S V Marketing India Pvt Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solar Thermal Water Heaters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pressure-bearing Solar Water Heater
1.2.3 Non-pressure Solar Water Heater
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Water Supply Heating
1.3.3 Household Water Heating
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production
2.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solar Thermal Water Heaters Sales by Region
3.
