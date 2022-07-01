2022-2027 Global and Regional AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market was valued at 1122.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %. Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech. In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share. There are four major applications, including Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics and Telecom/Datacom. Applications within these four segments make up about 90 % consumption volume market share in the world.

By Market Verdors:

Delta (Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson (Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP

By Types:

Up to 10W

11W-50W

51W-100W

100W-250W

By Applications:

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer Electronics

Telecom/Datacom

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging

Military & Aerospace

