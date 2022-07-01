Global Battery Enclosures Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Battery Enclosures market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Enclosures market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Metallic Enclosures
Nonmetallic Enclosures
Segment by Application
Power Generation & Distribution
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Medical
Transportation
Other
By Company
Johnson Controls
GS Yuasa
Exide Technologies
Saft Groupe
Delphi Automotive
LG Chem
Panasonic
Samsung Sdi
Tesla Motors
Automotive Energy Supply
Trojan Battery
Sebang
Hitachi Chemical
Amara Raja
Atlas BX
Banner Batteries
East Penn
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Battery Enclosures Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Battery Enclosures Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metallic Enclosures
1.2.3 Nonmetallic Enclosures
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Battery Enclosures Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Generation & Distribution
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Metals & Mining
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Transportation
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Battery Enclosures Production
2.1 Global Battery Enclosures Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Battery Enclosures Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Battery Enclosures Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Battery Enclosures Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Battery Enclosures Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Battery Enclosures Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Battery Enclosures Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Battery Enclosures Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Battery Enclosures Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Battery Enclosures Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Battery Enclosures Sales by Region (2017-2022)
