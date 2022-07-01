Global NiCd Batteries Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States NiCd Batteries market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global NiCd Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global NiCd Batteries market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1083.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1219.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Pocket Type accounting for % of the NiCd Batteries global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Power was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PTFE Compression Packing Scope and Market Size

PTFE Compression Packing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTFE Compression Packing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PTFE Compression Packing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/207692/nicd-batteries

Segment by Type

Pocket Type

Sintered Type

Fibre Type

Segment by Application

Power

Transportation

Emergency Lighting

Oil and Gas

Telecommunications

Aviation

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Alcad

GAZ

EnerSys

Saft

GS Yuasa

Panasonic

Power Sonic

Sino Energy

Interberg Batteries

EverExceed

BYD

HBL

Hoppecke

ZEUS

Kelong New Energy

UniKor Battery

Tridonic

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NiCd Batteries Product Introduction

1.2 Global NiCd Batteries Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States NiCd Batteries Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States NiCd Batteries Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 NiCd Batteries Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States NiCd Batteries in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of NiCd Batteries Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 NiCd Batteries Market Dynamics

1.5.1 NiCd Batteries Industry Trends

1.5.2 NiCd Batteries Market Drivers

1.5.3 NiCd Batteries Market Challenges

1.5.4 NiCd Batteries Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 NiCd Batteries Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Pocket Type

2.1.2 Sintered Type

2.1.3 Fibre Type

2.2 Global NiCd Batteries Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global NiCd Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States NiCd Batteries Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States NiCd Batteries Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States NiCd Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 NiCd Batteries Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Emergency Lighting

3.1.4 Oil and Gas

3.1.5 Telecommunications

3.1.6 Aviation

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global NiCd Batteries Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global NiCd Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States NiCd Batteries Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States NiCd Batteries Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States NiCd Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global NiCd Batteries Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global NiCd Batteries Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global NiCd Batteries Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global NiCd Batteries Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global NiCd Batteries Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global NiCd Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global NiCd Batteries Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 NiCd Batteries Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of NiCd Batteries in 2021

4.2.3 Global NiCd Batteries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global NiCd Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global NiCd Batteries Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers NiCd Batteries Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NiCd Batteries Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States NiCd Batteries Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top NiCd Batteries Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States NiCd Batteries Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States NiCd Batteries Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global NiCd Batteries Market Size by Region

5.1 Global NiCd Batteries Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global NiCd Batteries Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global NiCd Batteries Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global NiCd Batteries Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America NiCd Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America NiCd Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific NiCd Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific NiCd Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe NiCd Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe NiCd Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America NiCd Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America NiCd Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa NiCd Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa NiCd Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alcad

7.1.1 Alcad Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alcad Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alcad NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alcad NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.1.5 Alcad Recent Development

7.2 GAZ

7.2.1 GAZ Corporation Information

7.2.2 GAZ Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GAZ NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GAZ NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.2.5 GAZ Recent Development

7.3 EnerSys

7.3.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

7.3.2 EnerSys Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 EnerSys NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 EnerSys NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.3.5 EnerSys Recent Development

7.4 Saft

7.4.1 Saft Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saft Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Saft NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Saft NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.4.5 Saft Recent Development

7.5 GS Yuasa

7.5.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

7.5.2 GS Yuasa Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GS Yuasa NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GS Yuasa NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.5.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Panasonic NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Panasonic NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.7 Power Sonic

7.7.1 Power Sonic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Power Sonic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Power Sonic NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Power Sonic NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.7.5 Power Sonic Recent Development

7.8 Sino Energy

7.8.1 Sino Energy Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sino Energy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sino Energy NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sino Energy NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.8.5 Sino Energy Recent Development

7.9 Interberg Batteries

7.9.1 Interberg Batteries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Interberg Batteries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Interberg Batteries NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Interberg Batteries NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.9.5 Interberg Batteries Recent Development

7.10 EverExceed

7.10.1 EverExceed Corporation Information

7.10.2 EverExceed Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 EverExceed NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 EverExceed NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.10.5 EverExceed Recent Development

7.11 BYD

7.11.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.11.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BYD NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BYD NiCd Batteries Products Offered

7.11.5 BYD Recent Development

7.12 HBL

7.12.1 HBL Corporation Information

7.12.2 HBL Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 HBL NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 HBL Products Offered

7.12.5 HBL Recent Development

7.13 Hoppecke

7.13.1 Hoppecke Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hoppecke Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hoppecke NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hoppecke Products Offered

7.13.5 Hoppecke Recent Development

7.14 ZEUS

7.14.1 ZEUS Corporation Information

7.14.2 ZEUS Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ZEUS NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ZEUS Products Offered

7.14.5 ZEUS Recent Development

7.15 Kelong New Energy

7.15.1 Kelong New Energy Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kelong New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kelong New Energy NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kelong New Energy Products Offered

7.15.5 Kelong New Energy Recent Development

7.16 UniKor Battery

7.16.1 UniKor Battery Corporation Information

7.16.2 UniKor Battery Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 UniKor Battery NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 UniKor Battery Products Offered

7.16.5 UniKor Battery Recent Development

7.17 Tridonic

7.17.1 Tridonic Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tridonic Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tridonic NiCd Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tridonic Products Offered

7.17.5 Tridonic Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 NiCd Batteries Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 NiCd Batteries Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 NiCd Batteries Distributors

8.3 NiCd Batteries Production Mode & Process

8.4 NiCd Batteries Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 NiCd Batteries Sales Channels

8.4.2 NiCd Batteries Distributors

8.5 NiCd Batteries Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/207692/nicd-batteries

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States