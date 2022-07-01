Metal Forging Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Metal Forging Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Metal Forging Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Metal Forging market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Metal Forging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Forging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Forging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162371/metal-forging

Metal Forging Market Segment by Type

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Metal Forging Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Power Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction Machinery

Agriculture

Others

The report on the Metal Forging market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Thyssenkrupp

Nippon Steel

VSMPO-AVISMA

KOBELCO

Aichi Steel

Aubert & Duval (Eramet)

Bharat Forge

American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)

AVIC Heavy Machinery

Wanxiang Qianchao

FAW

FRISA

Farinia Group

Longcheng Precision Forging

Pacific Precision Forging

Jinma Industrial Group

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Jinan Sinotruck Co.

CITIC Heavy Industries

Dongfeng Forging

Acerinox S.A.

Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

Tongyu Heavy Industry

Wuxi Paike New Material Technology

Scot Forge Company

Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

Brück GmbH

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Metal Forging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Metal Forging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Forging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Forging with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Forging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Metal Forging Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Metal Forging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Metal Forging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

7.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Products Offered

7.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development

7.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

7.2.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Products Offered

7.2.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

7.3.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Products Offered

7.3.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Development

7.4 Thyssenkrupp

7.4.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

7.4.2 Thyssenkrupp Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Products Offered

7.4.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

7.5 Nippon Steel

7.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Steel Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Products Offered

7.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

7.6 VSMPO-AVISMA

7.6.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information

7.6.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Products Offered

7.6.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Development

7.7 KOBELCO

7.7.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information

7.7.2 KOBELCO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 KOBELCO Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 KOBELCO Metal Forging Products Offered

7.7.5 KOBELCO Recent Development

7.8 Aichi Steel

7.8.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aichi Steel Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Products Offered

7.8.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development

7.9 Aubert & Duval (Eramet)

7.9.1 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Products Offered

7.9.5 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Recent Development

7.10 Bharat Forge

7.10.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bharat Forge Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Products Offered

7.10.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development

7.11 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)

7.11.1 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Corporation Information

7.11.2 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Products Offered

7.11.5 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Recent Development

7.12 AVIC Heavy Machinery

7.12.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Products Offered

7.12.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Development

7.13 Wanxiang Qianchao

7.13.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Products Offered

7.13.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development

7.14 FAW

7.14.1 FAW Corporation Information

7.14.2 FAW Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 FAW Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 FAW Products Offered

7.14.5 FAW Recent Development

7.15 FRISA

7.15.1 FRISA Corporation Information

7.15.2 FRISA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 FRISA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 FRISA Products Offered

7.15.5 FRISA Recent Development

7.16 Farinia Group

7.16.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Farinia Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Farinia Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Farinia Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Farinia Group Recent Development

7.17 Longcheng Precision Forging

7.17.1 Longcheng Precision Forging Corporation Information

7.17.2 Longcheng Precision Forging Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Longcheng Precision Forging Products Offered

7.17.5 Longcheng Precision Forging Recent Development

7.18 Pacific Precision Forging

7.18.1 Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information

7.18.2 Pacific Precision Forging Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Pacific Precision Forging Products Offered

7.18.5 Pacific Precision Forging Recent Development

7.19 Jinma Industrial Group

7.19.1 Jinma Industrial Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jinma Industrial Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Jinma Industrial Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Jinma Industrial Group Recent Development

7.20 Mahindra Forgings Europe

7.20.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Corporation Information

7.20.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Products Offered

7.20.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Development

7.21 Jinan Sinotruck Co.

7.21.1 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Corporation Information

7.21.2 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Products Offered

7.21.5 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Recent Development

7.22 CITIC Heavy Industries

7.22.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.22.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Products Offered

7.22.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.23 Dongfeng Forging

7.23.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information

7.23.2 Dongfeng Forging Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Dongfeng Forging Products Offered

7.23.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Development

7.24 Acerinox S.A.

7.24.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

7.24.2 Acerinox S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Acerinox S.A. Products Offered

7.24.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Development

7.25 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

7.25.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.25.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Products Offered

7.25.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry

7.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information

7.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Products Offered

7.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Development

7.27 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology

7.27.1 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Corporation Information

7.27.2 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Products Offered

7.27.5 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Recent Development

7.28 Scot Forge Company

7.28.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information

7.28.2 Scot Forge Company Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Scot Forge Company Products Offered

7.28.5 Scot Forge Company Recent Development

7.29 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

7.29.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information

7.29.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Products Offered

7.29.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Development

7.30 Brück GmbH

7.30.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information

7.30.2 Brück GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Brück GmbH Products Offered

7.30.5 Brück GmbH Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162371/metal-forging

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States