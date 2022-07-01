Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 659.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 848.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, PF(91%～93%) accounting for % of the Paraformaldehyde (PFA) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Agriculture was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PTFE Compression Packing Scope and Market Size

PTFE Compression Packing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTFE Compression Packing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PTFE Compression Packing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/367378/paraformaldehyde-pfa

Segment by Type

PF(91%～93%)

PF(95%～97%)

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Resins and Adhesives

Paint and Coating

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ercros

CCP

Celanese

LCY Chemical

Nantong Jiangtian

Hebei Jintaida Chemical

Shangdong Aldehyde Chemical

Yinhe Chemical

Shouguang Xudong

LINYI TAIER

Merck

Chemanol

Xiangrui Chemical

Caldic

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PF(91%～93%)

2.1.2 PF(95%～97%)

2.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Agriculture

3.1.2 Resins and Adhesives

3.1.3 Paint and Coating

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Paraformaldehyde (PFA) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ercros

7.1.1 Ercros Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ercros Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ercros Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ercros Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.1.5 Ercros Recent Development

7.2 CCP

7.2.1 CCP Corporation Information

7.2.2 CCP Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CCP Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CCP Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.2.5 CCP Recent Development

7.3 Celanese

7.3.1 Celanese Corporation Information

7.3.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Celanese Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Celanese Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.3.5 Celanese Recent Development

7.4 LCY Chemical

7.4.1 LCY Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 LCY Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LCY Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LCY Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.4.5 LCY Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Nantong Jiangtian

7.5.1 Nantong Jiangtian Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nantong Jiangtian Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nantong Jiangtian Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nantong Jiangtian Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.5.5 Nantong Jiangtian Recent Development

7.6 Hebei Jintaida Chemical

7.6.1 Hebei Jintaida Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hebei Jintaida Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hebei Jintaida Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hebei Jintaida Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Hebei Jintaida Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Shangdong Aldehyde Chemical

7.7.1 Shangdong Aldehyde Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shangdong Aldehyde Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shangdong Aldehyde Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shangdong Aldehyde Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.7.5 Shangdong Aldehyde Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Yinhe Chemical

7.8.1 Yinhe Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yinhe Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yinhe Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yinhe Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.8.5 Yinhe Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Shouguang Xudong

7.9.1 Shouguang Xudong Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shouguang Xudong Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shouguang Xudong Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shouguang Xudong Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.9.5 Shouguang Xudong Recent Development

7.10 LINYI TAIER

7.10.1 LINYI TAIER Corporation Information

7.10.2 LINYI TAIER Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LINYI TAIER Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LINYI TAIER Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.10.5 LINYI TAIER Recent Development

7.11 Merck

7.11.1 Merck Corporation Information

7.11.2 Merck Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Merck Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Merck Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Products Offered

7.11.5 Merck Recent Development

7.12 Chemanol

7.12.1 Chemanol Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chemanol Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chemanol Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chemanol Products Offered

7.12.5 Chemanol Recent Development

7.13 Xiangrui Chemical

7.13.1 Xiangrui Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Xiangrui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Xiangrui Chemical Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Xiangrui Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Xiangrui Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Caldic

7.14.1 Caldic Corporation Information

7.14.2 Caldic Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Caldic Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Caldic Products Offered

7.14.5 Caldic Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Distributors

8.3 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Distributors

8.5 Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/367378/paraformaldehyde-pfa

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States