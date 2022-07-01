Siding Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Siding Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Siding Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Siding market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Siding market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Siding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Siding market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Siding Market Segment by Type

Wood Siding

Vinyl Siding

Metal Siding

Composite Siding

Fiber Cement Siding

Others

Siding Market Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

The report on the Siding market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kingspan

Etex Group

Accsys Technologies

Döcke Extrusion

James Hardie

3A Composites

Ruukki

Palagio Engineering

Tata Steel

Vinylit Fassaden

Zierer Fassaden

Silva Timber

Prodema

Sivalbp

Bruag AG

Cembrit

Siparila Oy

Kebony

Isopan S.p.A.

SVK

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Siding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Siding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Siding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Siding with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Siding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Siding Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Siding Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Siding Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Siding Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Siding Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Siding Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Siding Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Siding Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Siding Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Siding Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kingspan

7.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kingspan Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kingspan Siding Products Offered

7.1.5 Kingspan Recent Development

7.2 Etex Group

7.2.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Etex Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Etex Group Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Etex Group Siding Products Offered

7.2.5 Etex Group Recent Development

7.3 Accsys Technologies

7.3.1 Accsys Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Accsys Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Accsys Technologies Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Accsys Technologies Siding Products Offered

7.3.5 Accsys Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Döcke Extrusion

7.4.1 Döcke Extrusion Corporation Information

7.4.2 Döcke Extrusion Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Döcke Extrusion Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Döcke Extrusion Siding Products Offered

7.4.5 Döcke Extrusion Recent Development

7.5 James Hardie

7.5.1 James Hardie Corporation Information

7.5.2 James Hardie Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 James Hardie Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 James Hardie Siding Products Offered

7.5.5 James Hardie Recent Development

7.6 3A Composites

7.6.1 3A Composites Corporation Information

7.6.2 3A Composites Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3A Composites Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3A Composites Siding Products Offered

7.6.5 3A Composites Recent Development

7.7 Ruukki

7.7.1 Ruukki Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ruukki Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ruukki Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ruukki Siding Products Offered

7.7.5 Ruukki Recent Development

7.8 Palagio Engineering

7.8.1 Palagio Engineering Corporation Information

7.8.2 Palagio Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Palagio Engineering Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Palagio Engineering Siding Products Offered

7.8.5 Palagio Engineering Recent Development

7.9 Tata Steel

7.9.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tata Steel Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tata Steel Siding Products Offered

7.9.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

7.10 Vinylit Fassaden

7.10.1 Vinylit Fassaden Corporation Information

7.10.2 Vinylit Fassaden Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Vinylit Fassaden Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Vinylit Fassaden Siding Products Offered

7.10.5 Vinylit Fassaden Recent Development

7.11 Zierer Fassaden

7.11.1 Zierer Fassaden Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zierer Fassaden Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zierer Fassaden Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zierer Fassaden Siding Products Offered

7.11.5 Zierer Fassaden Recent Development

7.12 Silva Timber

7.12.1 Silva Timber Corporation Information

7.12.2 Silva Timber Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Silva Timber Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Silva Timber Products Offered

7.12.5 Silva Timber Recent Development

7.13 Prodema

7.13.1 Prodema Corporation Information

7.13.2 Prodema Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Prodema Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Prodema Products Offered

7.13.5 Prodema Recent Development

7.14 Sivalbp

7.14.1 Sivalbp Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sivalbp Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sivalbp Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sivalbp Products Offered

7.14.5 Sivalbp Recent Development

7.15 Bruag AG

7.15.1 Bruag AG Corporation Information

7.15.2 Bruag AG Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Bruag AG Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Bruag AG Products Offered

7.15.5 Bruag AG Recent Development

7.16 Cembrit

7.16.1 Cembrit Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cembrit Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cembrit Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cembrit Products Offered

7.16.5 Cembrit Recent Development

7.17 Siparila Oy

7.17.1 Siparila Oy Corporation Information

7.17.2 Siparila Oy Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Siparila Oy Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Siparila Oy Products Offered

7.17.5 Siparila Oy Recent Development

7.18 Kebony

7.18.1 Kebony Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kebony Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kebony Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kebony Products Offered

7.18.5 Kebony Recent Development

7.19 Isopan S.p.A.

7.19.1 Isopan S.p.A. Corporation Information

7.19.2 Isopan S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Isopan S.p.A. Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Isopan S.p.A. Products Offered

7.19.5 Isopan S.p.A. Recent Development

7.20 SVK

7.20.1 SVK Corporation Information

7.20.2 SVK Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 SVK Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 SVK Products Offered

7.20.5 SVK Recent Development

