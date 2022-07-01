Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Expandable Graphite Sheets market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expandable Graphite Sheets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Expandable Graphite Sheets market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Below 150 ml/g

150 ml/g – 350 ml/g

Above 350 ml/g

Segment by Application

Flame Retardant

Graphite Foil

Metallurgy

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SGL Carbon

NeoGraf Solutions

National De Grafite

Asbury Carbons

Durrans Group

AMG (GK)

Maas Graphite

Nippon Graphite

Braide Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

Xincheng Graphite

Jinhui Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Haida Graphite

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Expandable Graphite Sheets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Expandable Graphite Sheets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Expandable Graphite Sheets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Expandable Graphite Sheets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Expandable Graphite Sheets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Expandable Graphite Sheets companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expandable Graphite Sheets Product Introduction

1.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Expandable Graphite Sheets in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Expandable Graphite Sheets Industry Trends

1.5.2 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Drivers

1.5.3 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Challenges

1.5.4 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Below 150 ml/g

2.1.2 150 ml/g – 350 ml/g

2.1.3 Above 350 ml/g

2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Flame Retardant

3.1.2 Graphite Foil

3.1.3 Metallurgy

3.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Expandable Graphite Sheets in 2021

4.2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Expandable Graphite Sheets Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Expandable Graphite Sheets Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Expandable Graphite Sheets Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Expandable Graphite Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SGL Carbon

7.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

7.1.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SGL Carbon Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SGL Carbon Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.1.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

7.2 NeoGraf Solutions

7.2.1 NeoGraf Solutions Corporation Information

7.2.2 NeoGraf Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NeoGraf Solutions Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NeoGraf Solutions Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.2.5 NeoGraf Solutions Recent Development

7.3 National De Grafite

7.3.1 National De Grafite Corporation Information

7.3.2 National De Grafite Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 National De Grafite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 National De Grafite Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.3.5 National De Grafite Recent Development

7.4 Asbury Carbons

7.4.1 Asbury Carbons Corporation Information

7.4.2 Asbury Carbons Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Asbury Carbons Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Asbury Carbons Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.4.5 Asbury Carbons Recent Development

7.5 Durrans Group

7.5.1 Durrans Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Durrans Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Durrans Group Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Durrans Group Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.5.5 Durrans Group Recent Development

7.6 AMG (GK)

7.6.1 AMG (GK) Corporation Information

7.6.2 AMG (GK) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AMG (GK) Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AMG (GK) Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.6.5 AMG (GK) Recent Development

7.7 Maas Graphite

7.7.1 Maas Graphite Corporation Information

7.7.2 Maas Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Maas Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Maas Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.7.5 Maas Graphite Recent Development

7.8 Nippon Graphite

7.8.1 Nippon Graphite Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nippon Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nippon Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nippon Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.8.5 Nippon Graphite Recent Development

7.9 Braide Graphite

7.9.1 Braide Graphite Corporation Information

7.9.2 Braide Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Braide Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Braide Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.9.5 Braide Graphite Recent Development

7.10 HP Materials Solutions

7.10.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

7.10.2 HP Materials Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HP Materials Solutions Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HP Materials Solutions Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.10.5 HP Materials Solutions Recent Development

7.11 Xincheng Graphite

7.11.1 Xincheng Graphite Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xincheng Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Xincheng Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xincheng Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Products Offered

7.11.5 Xincheng Graphite Recent Development

7.12 Jinhui Graphite

7.12.1 Jinhui Graphite Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jinhui Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jinhui Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jinhui Graphite Products Offered

7.12.5 Jinhui Graphite Recent Development

7.13 Black Dragon Graphite

7.13.1 Black Dragon Graphite Corporation Information

7.13.2 Black Dragon Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Black Dragon Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Black Dragon Graphite Products Offered

7.13.5 Black Dragon Graphite Recent Development

7.14 Yanxin Graphite

7.14.1 Yanxin Graphite Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yanxin Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yanxin Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yanxin Graphite Products Offered

7.14.5 Yanxin Graphite Recent Development

7.15 Haida Graphite

7.15.1 Haida Graphite Corporation Information

7.15.2 Haida Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Haida Graphite Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Haida Graphite Products Offered

7.15.5 Haida Graphite Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Expandable Graphite Sheets Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Expandable Graphite Sheets Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Expandable Graphite Sheets Distributors

8.3 Expandable Graphite Sheets Production Mode & Process

8.4 Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Expandable Graphite Sheets Sales Channels

8.4.2 Expandable Graphite Sheets Distributors

8.5 Expandable Graphite Sheets Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

