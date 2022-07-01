Insights on the Radar Sensors for IoT Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Radar Sensors for IoT(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Radar Sensors for IoT will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Radar Sensors for IoT size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Radar Sensors for IoT, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type

24GHz Radar Sensors

60GHz Radar Sensors

77GHz Radar Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Applications

Home Applications

Consumer Applications

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Infineon Technologies

Fujitsu

Socionext Inc.

Texas Instruments

HELLA (FORVIA)

NXP Semiconductors

Continental

Veoneer

Banner

Robert Bosch GmbH

NOVELIC

STMicroelectronics

Eravant

MediaTek

Intelliport

OmniPreSense

Baumer

Shanghai AirTouch Intelligent Technology

SGR Semiconductors Inc

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Radar Sensors for IoT performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Radar Sensors for IoT type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Radar Sensors for IoT and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Radar Sensors for IoT Product Introduction

1.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Radar Sensors for IoT in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Radar Sensors for IoT Industry Trends

1.5.2 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Drivers

1.5.3 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Challenges

1.5.4 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 24GHz Radar Sensors

2.1.2 60GHz Radar Sensors

2.1.3 77GHz Radar Sensors

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial Applications

3.1.2 Home Applications

3.1.3 Consumer Applications

3.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Radar Sensors for IoT Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Radar Sensors for IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Radar Sensors for IoT in 2021

4.2.3 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Radar Sensors for IoT Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Radar Sensors for IoT Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Radar Sensors for IoT Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Radar Sensors for IoT Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Radar Sensors for IoT Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Radar Sensors for IoT Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Radar Sensors for IoT Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Radar Sensors for IoT Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Radar Sensors for IoT Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Radar Sensors for IoT Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Radar Sensors for IoT Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Infineon Technologies Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

7.2 Fujitsu

7.2.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fujitsu Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fujitsu Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.2.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.3 Socionext Inc.

7.3.1 Socionext Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Socionext Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Socionext Inc. Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Socionext Inc. Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.3.5 Socionext Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.4.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Texas Instruments Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Texas Instruments Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.5 HELLA (FORVIA)

7.5.1 HELLA (FORVIA) Corporation Information

7.5.2 HELLA (FORVIA) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HELLA (FORVIA) Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HELLA (FORVIA) Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.5.5 HELLA (FORVIA) Recent Development

7.6 NXP Semiconductors

7.6.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.6.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NXP Semiconductors Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NXP Semiconductors Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.6.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.7 Continental

7.7.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.7.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Continental Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Continental Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.7.5 Continental Recent Development

7.8 Veoneer

7.8.1 Veoneer Corporation Information

7.8.2 Veoneer Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Veoneer Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Veoneer Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.8.5 Veoneer Recent Development

7.9 Banner

7.9.1 Banner Corporation Information

7.9.2 Banner Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Banner Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Banner Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.9.5 Banner Recent Development

7.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

7.10.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.10.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

7.11 NOVELIC

7.11.1 NOVELIC Corporation Information

7.11.2 NOVELIC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NOVELIC Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NOVELIC Radar Sensors for IoT Products Offered

7.11.5 NOVELIC Recent Development

7.12 STMicroelectronics

7.12.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.12.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 STMicroelectronics Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 STMicroelectronics Products Offered

7.12.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.13 Eravant

7.13.1 Eravant Corporation Information

7.13.2 Eravant Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Eravant Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Eravant Products Offered

7.13.5 Eravant Recent Development

7.14 MediaTek

7.14.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

7.14.2 MediaTek Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 MediaTek Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 MediaTek Products Offered

7.14.5 MediaTek Recent Development

7.15 Intelliport

7.15.1 Intelliport Corporation Information

7.15.2 Intelliport Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Intelliport Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Intelliport Products Offered

7.15.5 Intelliport Recent Development

7.16 OmniPreSense

7.16.1 OmniPreSense Corporation Information

7.16.2 OmniPreSense Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 OmniPreSense Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 OmniPreSense Products Offered

7.16.5 OmniPreSense Recent Development

7.17 Baumer

7.17.1 Baumer Corporation Information

7.17.2 Baumer Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Baumer Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Baumer Products Offered

7.17.5 Baumer Recent Development

7.18 Shanghai AirTouch Intelligent Technology

7.18.1 Shanghai AirTouch Intelligent Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai AirTouch Intelligent Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shanghai AirTouch Intelligent Technology Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shanghai AirTouch Intelligent Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Shanghai AirTouch Intelligent Technology Recent Development

7.19 SGR Semiconductors Inc

7.19.1 SGR Semiconductors Inc Corporation Information

7.19.2 SGR Semiconductors Inc Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SGR Semiconductors Inc Radar Sensors for IoT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SGR Semiconductors Inc Products Offered

7.19.5 SGR Semiconductors Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Radar Sensors for IoT Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Radar Sensors for IoT Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Radar Sensors for IoT Distributors

8.3 Radar Sensors for IoT Production Mode & Process

8.4 Radar Sensors for IoT Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Radar Sensors for IoT Sales Channels

8.4.2 Radar Sensors for IoT Distributors

8.5 Radar Sensors for IoT Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

