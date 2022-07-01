Global GMP Cell Banking Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States GMP Cell Banking market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global GMP Cell Banking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global GMP Cell Banking market size is estimated to be worth US$ 644.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1289.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Mammalian Cell accounting for % of the GMP Cell Banking global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Biopharmaceutical Companies was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PTFE Compression Packing Scope and Market Size

PTFE Compression Packing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTFE Compression Packing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PTFE Compression Packing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/229302/gmp-cell-banking

Segment by Type

Mammalian Cell

Microbial Cell

Insect Cell

Others

Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Charles River

Thermo Fisher

Lonza

Wuxi Apptec

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

SGS Life Sciences

Sartorius

Catalent

Goodwin Biotechnology

Texcell

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GMP Cell Banking Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 GMP Cell Banking Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States GMP Cell Banking in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of GMP Cell Banking Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 GMP Cell Banking Market Dynamics

1.4.1 GMP Cell Banking Industry Trends

1.4.2 GMP Cell Banking Market Drivers

1.4.3 GMP Cell Banking Market Challenges

1.4.4 GMP Cell Banking Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 GMP Cell Banking by Type

2.1 GMP Cell Banking Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Mammalian Cell

2.1.2 Microbial Cell

2.1.3 Insect Cell

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 GMP Cell Banking by Application

3.1 GMP Cell Banking Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies

3.1.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

3.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global GMP Cell Banking Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global GMP Cell Banking Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 GMP Cell Banking Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of GMP Cell Banking in 2021

4.2.3 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global GMP Cell Banking Headquarters, Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global GMP Cell Banking Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Companies Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into GMP Cell Banking Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top GMP Cell Banking Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States GMP Cell Banking Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Region

5.1 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global GMP Cell Banking Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America GMP Cell Banking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America GMP Cell Banking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific GMP Cell Banking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific GMP Cell Banking Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe GMP Cell Banking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe GMP Cell Banking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America GMP Cell Banking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America GMP Cell Banking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa GMP Cell Banking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa GMP Cell Banking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Charles River

7.1.1 Charles River Company Details

7.1.2 Charles River Business Overview

7.1.3 Charles River GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.1.4 Charles River Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Charles River Recent Development

7.2 Thermo Fisher

7.2.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details

7.2.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview

7.2.3 Thermo Fisher GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.2.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

7.3 Lonza

7.3.1 Lonza Company Details

7.3.2 Lonza Business Overview

7.3.3 Lonza GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.3.4 Lonza Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Lonza Recent Development

7.4 Wuxi Apptec

7.4.1 Wuxi Apptec Company Details

7.4.2 Wuxi Apptec Business Overview

7.4.3 Wuxi Apptec GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.4.4 Wuxi Apptec Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Wuxi Apptec Recent Development

7.5 Eurofins Scientific

7.5.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

7.5.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

7.5.3 Eurofins Scientific GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.5.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

7.6 Merck KGaA

7.6.1 Merck KGaA Company Details

7.6.2 Merck KGaA Business Overview

7.6.3 Merck KGaA GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.6.4 Merck KGaA Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

7.7 SGS Life Sciences

7.7.1 SGS Life Sciences Company Details

7.7.2 SGS Life Sciences Business Overview

7.7.3 SGS Life Sciences GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.7.4 SGS Life Sciences Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 SGS Life Sciences Recent Development

7.8 Sartorius

7.8.1 Sartorius Company Details

7.8.2 Sartorius Business Overview

7.8.3 Sartorius GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.8.4 Sartorius Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Sartorius Recent Development

7.9 Catalent

7.9.1 Catalent Company Details

7.9.2 Catalent Business Overview

7.9.3 Catalent GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.9.4 Catalent Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Catalent Recent Development

7.10 Goodwin Biotechnology

7.10.1 Goodwin Biotechnology Company Details

7.10.2 Goodwin Biotechnology Business Overview

7.10.3 Goodwin Biotechnology GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.10.4 Goodwin Biotechnology Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Goodwin Biotechnology Recent Development

7.11 Texcell

7.11.1 Texcell Company Details

7.11.2 Texcell Business Overview

7.11.3 Texcell GMP Cell Banking Introduction

7.11.4 Texcell Revenue in GMP Cell Banking Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Texcell Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/229302/gmp-cell-banking

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States