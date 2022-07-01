Global Backup Camera Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Backup Camera market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Backup Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Backup Camera market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2223 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5147.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, CCD Cameras accounting for % of the Backup Camera global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Cars was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Segment by Type

CCD Cameras

CMOS Cameras

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Magna International

Panasonic

Valeo

Bosch

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Denso

Sony

MCNEX

LG Innotek

Aptiv

Veoneer

Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO)

HELLA GmbH

TungThih Electronic

OFILM

Suzhou Invo Automotive Electronics

Desay SV

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Backup Camera Product Introduction

1.2 Global Backup Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Backup Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Backup Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Backup Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Backup Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Backup Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Backup Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Backup Camera in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Backup Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Backup Camera Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Backup Camera Industry Trends

1.5.2 Backup Camera Market Drivers

1.5.3 Backup Camera Market Challenges

1.5.4 Backup Camera Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Backup Camera Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 CCD Cameras

2.1.2 CMOS Cameras

2.2 Global Backup Camera Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Backup Camera Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Backup Camera Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Backup Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Backup Camera Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Backup Camera Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Backup Camera Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Backup Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Backup Camera Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Cars

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

3.2 Global Backup Camera Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Backup Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Backup Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Backup Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Backup Camera Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Backup Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Backup Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Backup Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Backup Camera Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Backup Camera Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Backup Camera Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Backup Camera Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Backup Camera Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Backup Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Backup Camera Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Backup Camera Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Backup Camera in 2021

4.2.3 Global Backup Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Backup Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Backup Camera Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Backup Camera Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Backup Camera Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Backup Camera Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Backup Camera Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Backup Camera Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Backup Camera Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Backup Camera Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Backup Camera Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Backup Camera Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Backup Camera Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Backup Camera Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Backup Camera Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Backup Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Backup Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Backup Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Backup Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Backup Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Backup Camera Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Backup Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Backup Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Backup Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Backup Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Backup Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Backup Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Magna International

7.1.1 Magna International Corporation Information

7.1.2 Magna International Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Magna International Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Magna International Backup Camera Products Offered

7.1.5 Magna International Recent Development

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Panasonic Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Panasonic Backup Camera Products Offered

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.3 Valeo

7.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Valeo Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Valeo Backup Camera Products Offered

7.3.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.4 Bosch

7.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bosch Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bosch Backup Camera Products Offered

7.4.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.5 Continental

7.5.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.5.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Continental Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Continental Backup Camera Products Offered

7.5.5 Continental Recent Development

7.6 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.6.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

7.6.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Backup Camera Products Offered

7.6.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

7.7 Denso

7.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

7.7.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Denso Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Denso Backup Camera Products Offered

7.7.5 Denso Recent Development

7.8 Sony

7.8.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sony Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sony Backup Camera Products Offered

7.8.5 Sony Recent Development

7.9 MCNEX

7.9.1 MCNEX Corporation Information

7.9.2 MCNEX Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MCNEX Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MCNEX Backup Camera Products Offered

7.9.5 MCNEX Recent Development

7.10 LG Innotek

7.10.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

7.10.2 LG Innotek Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LG Innotek Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LG Innotek Backup Camera Products Offered

7.10.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

7.11 Aptiv

7.11.1 Aptiv Corporation Information

7.11.2 Aptiv Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Aptiv Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Aptiv Backup Camera Products Offered

7.11.5 Aptiv Recent Development

7.12 Veoneer

7.12.1 Veoneer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Veoneer Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Veoneer Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Veoneer Products Offered

7.12.5 Veoneer Recent Development

7.13 Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO)

7.13.1 Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO) Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO) Products Offered

7.13.5 Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEMCO) Recent Development

7.14 HELLA GmbH

7.14.1 HELLA GmbH Corporation Information

7.14.2 HELLA GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HELLA GmbH Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HELLA GmbH Products Offered

7.14.5 HELLA GmbH Recent Development

7.15 TungThih Electronic

7.15.1 TungThih Electronic Corporation Information

7.15.2 TungThih Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 TungThih Electronic Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 TungThih Electronic Products Offered

7.15.5 TungThih Electronic Recent Development

7.16 OFILM

7.16.1 OFILM Corporation Information

7.16.2 OFILM Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 OFILM Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 OFILM Products Offered

7.16.5 OFILM Recent Development

7.17 Suzhou Invo Automotive Electronics

7.17.1 Suzhou Invo Automotive Electronics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Suzhou Invo Automotive Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Suzhou Invo Automotive Electronics Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Suzhou Invo Automotive Electronics Products Offered

7.17.5 Suzhou Invo Automotive Electronics Recent Development

7.18 Desay SV

7.18.1 Desay SV Corporation Information

7.18.2 Desay SV Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Desay SV Backup Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Desay SV Products Offered

7.18.5 Desay SV Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Backup Camera Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Backup Camera Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Backup Camera Distributors

8.3 Backup Camera Production Mode & Process

8.4 Backup Camera Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Backup Camera Sales Channels

8.4.2 Backup Camera Distributors

8.5 Backup Camera Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

