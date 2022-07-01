Irrigation Automation System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Irrigation Automation System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irrigation Automation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Irrigation Automation System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/363275/irrigation-automation-system

Irrigation Automation System Market Segment by Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Irrigation Automation System Market Segment by Application

Farm

Greehouse

Turf and Landscape

Golf Courses

Other

The report on the Irrigation Automation System market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Netafim

Jain Irrigation Systems

Valmont Industries

The Toro Company

Orbit Irrigation

Lindsay Corporation

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird

Weathermatic

HydroPoint Data Systems

Scotts

Nelson Irrigation

Calsense

Galcon

Rubicon Water

Irritec Corporate

Mottech

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Irrigation Automation System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Irrigation Automation System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Irrigation Automation System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Irrigation Automation System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Irrigation Automation System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Irrigation Automation System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Irrigation Automation System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Irrigation Automation System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Irrigation Automation System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Irrigation Automation System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Irrigation Automation System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Irrigation Automation System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Irrigation Automation System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Irrigation Automation System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Irrigation Automation System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Irrigation Automation System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Irrigation Automation System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Irrigation Automation System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Irrigation Automation System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Irrigation Automation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Irrigation Automation System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Irrigation Automation System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Irrigation Automation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Irrigation Automation System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Irrigation Automation System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Irrigation Automation System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Irrigation Automation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Irrigation Automation System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Irrigation Automation System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Irrigation Automation System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Irrigation Automation System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Irrigation Automation System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Irrigation Automation System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Irrigation Automation System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Irrigation Automation System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Irrigation Automation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Irrigation Automation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Irrigation Automation System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Irrigation Automation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Irrigation Automation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Irrigation Automation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Irrigation Automation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Automation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Automation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Netafim

7.1.1 Netafim Corporation Information

7.1.2 Netafim Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Netafim Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Netafim Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.1.5 Netafim Recent Development

7.2 Jain Irrigation Systems

7.2.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.2.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

7.3 Valmont Industries

7.3.1 Valmont Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Valmont Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.3.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development

7.4 The Toro Company

7.4.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Toro Company Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.4.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

7.5 Orbit Irrigation

7.5.1 Orbit Irrigation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Orbit Irrigation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Orbit Irrigation Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Orbit Irrigation Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.5.5 Orbit Irrigation Recent Development

7.6 Lindsay Corporation

7.6.1 Lindsay Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lindsay Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.6.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Hunter Industries

7.7.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.7.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

7.8 Rain Bird

7.8.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rain Bird Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.8.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

7.9 Weathermatic

7.9.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Weathermatic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.9.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

7.10 HydroPoint Data Systems

7.10.1 HydroPoint Data Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 HydroPoint Data Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HydroPoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HydroPoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.10.5 HydroPoint Data Systems Recent Development

7.11 Scotts

7.11.1 Scotts Corporation Information

7.11.2 Scotts Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Scotts Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Scotts Irrigation Automation System Products Offered

7.11.5 Scotts Recent Development

7.12 Nelson Irrigation

7.12.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nelson Irrigation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nelson Irrigation Products Offered

7.12.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

7.13 Calsense

7.13.1 Calsense Corporation Information

7.13.2 Calsense Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Calsense Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Calsense Products Offered

7.13.5 Calsense Recent Development

7.14 Galcon

7.14.1 Galcon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Galcon Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Galcon Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Galcon Products Offered

7.14.5 Galcon Recent Development

7.15 Rubicon Water

7.15.1 Rubicon Water Corporation Information

7.15.2 Rubicon Water Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Rubicon Water Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Rubicon Water Products Offered

7.15.5 Rubicon Water Recent Development

7.16 Irritec Corporate

7.16.1 Irritec Corporate Corporation Information

7.16.2 Irritec Corporate Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Irritec Corporate Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Irritec Corporate Products Offered

7.16.5 Irritec Corporate Recent Development

7.17 Mottech

7.17.1 Mottech Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mottech Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mottech Irrigation Automation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mottech Products Offered

7.17.5 Mottech Recent Development

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/363275/irrigation-automation-system

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States